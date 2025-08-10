How to Keep Kids Healthy During the School Year, According to a Dietitian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With the school year in full swing, keeping kids healthy and energized is essential. Alaine Mills, wellness and sports dietitian at the Medical University of South Carolina, shares valuable advice on building realistic, healthy meal plans that fit busy back-to-school schedules. Here’s what families can do to promote their children’s health, growth, and development.

The Health Benefits of a Well-Balanced Diet

A healthy diet is more than just about weight management. According to Mills, a balanced diet can enhance mood, improve energy levels, and boost exercise performance. “We know from the research that following a healthy diet helps you live longer and prevents chronic diseases,” she said.

Mills emphasizes that there is no one-size-fits-all diet, but a balanced intake of protein, healthy fats, a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables, and whole grains is key. Including protein and fiber in meals, especially breakfast, is important. Fiber helps improve gut health, boosts immunity, and provides sustained energy, while protein keeps you fuller for longer and aids muscle recovery.

Nutrients Vital for Children’s Growth and Development

For children, proper nutrition is critical as their bodies are still growing and developing. Two key nutrients that should be a focus are calcium and vitamin D because they are essential for bone development. Mills also stresses the importance of frequent meals. Many children skip breakfast or lunch, which can affect their energy levels and focus during the day.

To help keep kids fueled and focused, Mills suggests encouraging children to eat every 3-4 hours. Offering healthy, balanced foods with plenty of protein, fiber, and colorful fruits and vegetables is essential.

Tips to Motivate Children to Eat Healthily

Getting kids to eat nutritious foods can sometimes feel like a challenge, but compromise and positive reinforcement can help. Mills recommends negotiating with children about their food choices. For example, if a child insists on eating a Pop-Tart, you can encourage them to pair it with a colorful fruit or vegetable for balance.

Allowing children to take part in meal planning, grocery shopping, or food preparation can also make them more excited to eat the foods they’ve helped choose. Mills also advocates educating children about the benefits of healthy foods in a positive way, rather than focusing on the negative effects of junk food. Statements like, “This food will give you the energy to play and focus in school,” are much more motivating than saying, “That snack will make you feel sluggish.”

Meal Prepping for Busy Schedules

To make healthy eating easier during the busy school year, Mills suggests simplifying meal prep. Planning meals and creating a grocery list ahead of time ensures that nutritious ingredients are always available. A few hours of preparation—such as baking chicken, preparing tofu, or chopping vegetables—can save time during the week and help make quick, healthy meals after a busy day.

Mills also recommends making a few staple dishes, such as healthy breakfasts, lunches, and dinners, that can be prepped in advance. These meals will make it easier for parents to provide nutritious options even when time is tight. Additionally, she offers suggestions for healthy snacks and ways to encourage kids to drink more water.

By planning ahead and making small, manageable changes, families can build healthy eating habits that support children’s growth, energy, and success in the school year.

