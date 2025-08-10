sullivan s island

Hanahan Firefighters Rescue Injured Dog Trapped Under Dumpster

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters in Hanahan sprang into action Saturday to rescue an injured dog trapped underneath a commercial dumpster. Authorities received a call about the distressed animal, which was heard whining from beneath the dumpster.

The Hanahan Fire Department responded with specialized equipment, carefully lifting and stabilizing the dumpster to safely reach the dog. Once freed, animal control officers took the dog to receive treatment for its injuries.

“We are thankful for the teamwork that made this rescue possible and hope the dog makes a full recovery,” the department stated in a release. The quick and coordinated efforts of the team ensured the dog’s safety and care.

