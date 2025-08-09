Coroner Identifies Motorcyclist Killed in College Park Road Crash

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash on College Park Road.

Crash Details

The accident occurred when the driver of a 2013 Toyota SUV attempted to turn left onto Corporate Parkway Wednesday evening. A motorcyclist on a 2001 Kawasaki collided with the passenger side of the SUV.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway stated that the motorcyclist, 25-year-old Andrew Helms from Ladson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation Ongoing

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are continuing their investigation into the crash.

