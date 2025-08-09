sullivan s island

Coroner Identifies Motorcyclist Killed in College Park Road Crash

by Jackson
Published On:
Coroner Identifies Motorcyclist Killed in College Park Road Crash

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash on College Park Road.

Crash Details

The accident occurred when the driver of a 2013 Toyota SUV attempted to turn left onto Corporate Parkway Wednesday evening. A motorcyclist on a 2001 Kawasaki collided with the passenger side of the SUV.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway stated that the motorcyclist, 25-year-old Andrew Helms from Ladson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation Ongoing

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are continuing their investigation into the crash.

SOURCE

Jackson

Related Articles

How to Keep Kids Healthy During the School Year, According to a Dietitian

How to Keep Kids Healthy During the School Year, According to a Dietitian

Long Trek to Lone Star State Sparks Plan for SC Maritime Academy

Long Trek to Lone Star State Sparks Plan for SC Maritime Academy

North Charleston’s Back to School Bash Brings Music, Giveaways, and 1,000 Free Backpacks

North Charleston’s Back to School Bash Brings Music, Giveaways, and 1,000 Free Backpacks

Hanahan Firefighters Rescue Injured Dog Trapped Under Dumpster

Hanahan Firefighters Rescue Injured Dog Trapped Under Dumpster

Weather Alert for Central and Eastern Iowa: Heavy Rain and Flooding Likely This Weekend

Weather Alert for Central and Eastern Iowa: Heavy Rain and Flooding Likely This Weekend

Person and Dog Exposed to Rabid Raccoon in Charleston County

Person and Dog Exposed to Rabid Raccoon in Charleston County

Leave a Comment

© 2025 MyLoLowCountry • All rights reserved
About UsContact UsPrivacy PolicyTerms and ConditionsDMCADisclaimer

Home
All Updates
Join
Follow