Charleston community fights against demolition of historic YWCA facility

A historic building in Charleston with strong ties to Black history is set to be demolished, drawing criticism from students, residents, and advocacy groups. Many say the site should be preserved rather than replaced with student housing.

The History Behind the Site

The former YWCA building on Coming Street once served as a safe place during the Civil Rights Movement. It also sits above a potter’s field—an unmarked burial ground believed to hold nearly 4,600 people, including enslaved Africans and Indigenous Americans.

Community Voices Concern

At recent public meetings, community members expressed surprise and disappointment over the College of Charleston’s plans to build dorms on the site. Students and residents say the decision does not honor the city’s rich history, especially its Black heritage.

“The College of Charleston has done great preservation work, but it’s heartbreaking to see them fall short when it comes to honoring Black history,” said local resident James Jonjo.

Student Paul Garbarini shared that many feel the burial ground deserves respect. “Some of those bones belong to people who came straight from Africa and didn’t survive. Disturbing their remains is wrong.”

College of Charleston Responds

The college stated it is carefully studying the site’s history and cultural importance. Officials said they are open to ongoing public input and plan to keep sharing updates about the project.

What’s Next?

If the project moves forward, construction on the new dorms will start in fall 2026, with a planned opening in fall 2028. The new housing would serve nearly 1,000 students and help meet rising demand for campus living.

