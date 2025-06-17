“A lot needs to be done”: Attempting to bring about change ten years after a fatal mass shooting

Tuesday marks a decade since the tragic mass shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, where nine innocent lives were taken in a hate-motivated attack. To remember the victims and reflect on the changes since that dark day, community leaders, family members of the victims, and legislative figures are coming together for a “Fellowship and Conversation” event aimed at addressing issues like gun laws, hate crimes legislation, and mental health improvements.

Reflecting on the Tragedy and the Ongoing Fight for Change

State Representative JA Moore, whose sister, Myra Thompson, was among the nine victims, has been fighting for justice and change ever since. Moore has been a strong advocate for reforms in gun laws, hate crimes legislation, and mental health initiatives, aiming to prevent such tragedies from happening again. During the commemorative event, Moore and other legislative leaders will discuss the progress made and the work still needed to create a safer, more inclusive community.

“In my opinion, there’s a lot to be done,” Moore said. “There was a system and a community that created white supremacist terrorists that didn’t value the lives of my sister and eight other parishioners that were murdered in this church.” Moore’s words highlight the deep-rooted issues that the community continues to face, emphasizing the need for lasting change.

Cherishing the Memories of Myra Thompson

Moore’s reflection on his sister, Myra Thompson, reveals the deep pain of losing someone so close, but it also brings out the enduring love she had for her family and community. He remembers how Myra’s love was relentless, and how she would never give up on her family, always reaching out, even if it meant showing up uninvited.

“She would call you once and you didn’t answer, she would call you again and you didn’t answer, by that third or fourth time she was coming to your house, coming to your job, coming to wherever you were because her love was so relentless,” Moore recalled. These personal memories highlight the impact Myra had on her loved ones, as well as the tragedy of her untimely death.

Community Impact and National Reverberation

While Moore’s personal memories of his sister are deeply emotional, others who didn’t know the victims personally also remember that horrific day. Brandon Paul, a Charleston resident from James Island, vividly recalls how the news spread, and how disbelief quickly turned to heartbreak.

“That day kind of reverberated throughout not just Charleston but our nation,” Paul said. “My wife texted me and said, ‘Turn on the news.’ It was all over the news, and everything, and you’re just thinking to yourself, how could this happen? You’re kind of in disbelief.” The attack on June 17, 2015, left a scar not only on Charleston but on the entire country, as it sparked national conversations on race, gun violence, and hate crimes.

A Call for Legislative Action and Community Unity

From a legislative perspective, Moore has voiced his frustration at the lack of progress in passing important laws related to gun control and hate crime legislation. He points out that, as time passes, it becomes harder to keep the momentum for change alive. However, Moore’s goal for the upcoming workshop is to reinspire the community, to reunite their drive for change, and to keep working toward meaningful progress.

“As time goes by, unfortunately, people live their lives and have personal tragedies that happen to them, and we get stuck and progress not moving forward,” Moore said. “So, this for me is an opportunity for me both personally and for the community to reunite, reinspire, and realize the work that we must do must continue.”

Moore emphasized that the event is more than just a panel or community meeting—it’s an intensive workshop designed to strategize and work toward actual legislative and societal change.

The Commemoration Event

The “Fellowship and Conversation” event is taking place at the Charleston Visitor Center, offering an opportunity for attendees to discuss meaningful steps for preventing future hate crimes and ensuring that the victims of the Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting are never forgotten. The discussion will focus on how the community can move forward, inspired by the memories of the victims and the ongoing fight for justice and equality.

