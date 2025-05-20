Workers will examine the bridges and boardwalks in Shem Creek

Mount Pleasant, South Carolina – Starting Monday, inspections will begin on the boardwalks and bridges at Shem Creek, a popular spot for walking, boating, and sightseeing. The project is part of regular safety checks carried out by the Town of Mount Pleasant Public Services department.

What’s Happening at Shem Creek?

The inspection work is scheduled to take place from Monday to Friday, and will involve both above-water and underwater checks. The purpose is to ensure that the town’s infrastructure remains safe and in good condition, especially since the area sees heavy foot and boat traffic.

No Closures, But Caution Advised

Town officials have confirmed there will be no closures to the boardwalk during the inspections. However, they are asking the public—especially boaters and pedestrians—to stay alert and be cautious when near the inspection zones.

A diver safety boat will be on-site during the underwater inspections. Divers will be checking the structure beneath the surface, so maintaining a safe distance from the inspection zones is very important.

What Should Boaters and Visitors Know?

For everyone’s safety, the town has shared a simple request: watch for the safety boat and avoid getting too close to where inspections are taking place. This is to protect the divers working below the water and to ensure smooth operations throughout the week.

Why Are These Inspections Important?

Regular inspections like this are key to making sure that the bridges and boardwalks remain strong and safe for public use. Shem Creek is one of Mount Pleasant’s most loved locations, and the town wants to ensure it stays safe and enjoyable for everyone—locals and tourists alike.

If you’re planning a visit to Shem Creek this week, enjoy the scenic views and fresh air, but be mindful of the ongoing inspection work. While there won’t be any closures, staying alert near the inspection areas—on foot or by boat—helps keep everyone safe. The Town of Mount Pleasant is taking important steps to ensure that this popular waterfront remains secure and well-maintained for years to come.

