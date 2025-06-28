With historic festivities and family-friendly activities, South Carolina prepares for Carolina Day in 2025

LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. – South Carolina is gearing up for an exciting weekend of events as the state celebrates the 249th anniversary of the Battle of Sullivan’s Island with Carolina Day 2025. This year’s festivities, taking place on June 28, will honor the pivotal early victory in the American Revolution with a series of educational, commemorative, and entertaining events throughout the Lowcountry.

A Day of Tradition and Pageantry in Charleston

The Carolina Day events will begin in the heart of downtown Charleston, where the Palmetto Society will host a lineup of annual traditions. The schedule of events includes:

10:00 a.m. – Carolina Day Service at St. Michael’s Church (71 Broad Street, Charleston)

11:00 a.m. – Congregation gathers at Washington Park

11:30 a.m. – Carolina Day Parade featuring more than 30 historic, military, civic, and cultural organizations

12:00 p.m. – Keynote remarks by Ben Zeigler, an attorney and historian, and a ceremonial wreath-laying

The parade will serve as a visible tribute to South Carolina’s lasting Revolutionary legacy, with community members and historical groups marching through the streets of Charleston.

Fort Moultrie: A Family Festival with Revolutionary History

On Sullivan’s Island, the Fort Moultrie Family Festival: History Comes to Life will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., offering free admission to all. Visitors will experience the historic battlefield where American patriots famously defended against the British in 1776. The festival will include a variety of family-friendly activities such as:

Musket and cannon firing demonstrations

Live reenactments

Food trucks and local artisans

Indigo dyeing demonstrations

Colonial games for children

Live cricket lessons

Living history encampments with period-dressed interpreters

The schedule of events at Fort Moultrie is as follows:

10:00 a.m. – Flag Raising Ceremony

10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. – History Talks

11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. – Musket Firing

11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. – Artillery Firing

3:00 p.m. – Dramatic Reenactment: Sgt. William Jasper’s Flag Rescue

4:30 p.m. – Flag Lowering Ceremony

6:00 p.m. – Author Norm Rickeman presents The Battle of Sullivan’s Island

This family-friendly festival will immerse visitors in the rich history of South Carolina’s Revolutionary War heritage, with plenty of activities for people of all ages.

Revolutionary Finale: RiverDogs Game and Drone Show

The day’s celebrations will culminate at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park with a Carolina Day-themed game featuring the Charleston RiverDogs. The RiverDogs will face off against the Lynchburg Hillcats in a special game to mark the occasion.

Fans will experience Revolutionary War reenactors throughout the ballpark, with opportunities for photos, cannon fire before the National Anthem and after home runs, and colonial children’s games. Between innings, there will be battlefield demos, including a bayonet charge race and cannon dragging relay.

The grand finale of the day will be a spectacular Carolina Day-themed drone show featuring 250 custom-programmed LED drones. The drones will light up the night sky with Revolutionary imagery, providing a stunning visual representation of South Carolina’s history.

The gates for the RiverDogs game will open at 5:00 p.m., and the drone show will take place immediately after the game, closing out a full day of celebrations.

