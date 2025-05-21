We’re not going to cope with it’: Teen curfew possible in downtown areas

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The City of Charleston Council is discussing a new teen curfew that could soon become law. The aim? To help reduce late-night violence involving juveniles in the city’s busy downtown entertainment district.

According to the Charleston Police Department, over 40 incidents involving teens have been reported in the area between January 2024 and April 2025. These include assaults, underage drinking, drug possession, and car thefts — mostly happening between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Proposed Teen Curfew Details

Under the proposed rule, unsupervised teens aged 17 and below would not be allowed in specific downtown zones between:

9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

The curfew would cover King Street, East Bay Street, and Carolina Street, especially near intersections like Mary, Reid, and Calhoun Streets, which have seen the most incidents.

Charleston Police Chief Chito Walker says the plan is meant to prevent something more serious from happening.

“We’re seeing unsupervised teens regularly, especially at night,” said Chief Walker. “This is a step toward safety before a major incident occurs.”

Council and Public Reaction

District 8 Councilmember Mike Seekings, also a member of the Public Safety Committee, supports the curfew. He says downtown areas filled with adult nightlife and businesses are no place for minors past a certain hour.

“If you’ve got a 13 or 14-year-old hanging around King Street at 1 a.m., that’s not acceptable. We won’t allow it,” Seekings said.

Seekings adds that this curfew would complement current safety measures such as traffic control and crowd management already in place during weekends.

Exceptions and Enforcement

The proposed curfew will not apply to all minors. Exceptions include:

Teens working legally in the area (underage employees)

Teens attending supervised events

Emergency situations

If teens are found without a valid reason, officers will ask them to go home. If they refuse, parents will be contacted, and if necessary, law enforcement will step in to disperse large groups.

Youth Perspective

Local teen Andres Aristimuno expressed concern that the curfew could hurt Charleston’s unique vibe and youth culture.

“We understand safety is important, but this could cut into Charleston’s culture,” he said. “We hang out downtown. It’s part of growing up here.”

What’s Next?

The Public Safety Committee has already approved the proposal to move forward. The first reading of the ordinance will take place in May, and if passed, a second reading will follow in June.

If both are approved, the curfew could be enforced by June and would apply through July and August during the busy summer months.

Charleston leaders are trying to balance public safety and youth freedom as they look to control late-night incidents involving teens. The proposed curfew is seen as a proactive step to protect both young people and the broader community. While some residents support the idea, others worry about how it could affect the city’s culture. The final decision now rests with the City Council.

SOURCE