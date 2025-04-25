The Wild Thursday Morning Arrest That Led to a Stack of Criminal Charges!”

A tense situation unfolded in North Charleston on Thursday morning when a man involved in a domestic violence case barricaded himself inside a house with a gun. The incident ended with his arrest, but not before a dangerous standoff with the police.

Who Was Arrested?

The suspect has been identified as Mark Tracy, a 39-year-old man. He was arrested and charged with one count of high and aggravated domestic violence and two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, according to records from the Charleston County jail. As of now, his bond has not yet been set.

This is not Tracy’s first time being charged with domestic violence. On January 9, 2024, he was previously arrested for third-degree domestic violence and was later released on a $1,250 bond.

What Happened During the Incident?

The most recent case started at a home on Racquet Road, just off Dorchester Road, near Joint Base Charleston. According to the police report, Tracy got into a heated argument with a victim. The victim managed to leave the house and told officers that Tracy had pointed a gun at them.

When officers arrived and approached the front of the house, they looked through a window and saw Tracy holding a gun and pointing it in their direction. This forced the police to take cover for their safety.

How Did Police Respond?

The situation quickly became serious, and officers called out to Tracy using a public address speaker in an attempt to get him to surrender. Later, a trained negotiator arrived at the scene to take over communications and try to safely end the standoff.

Eventually, police were able to arrest Tracy without further violence, and he was taken into custody at 9:28 a.m. and booked into the Charleston County jail.

This incident shows the dangers that can arise in domestic violence cases, especially when weapons are involved. Thankfully, police were able to respond quickly and avoid injuries. With this being Mark Tracy’s second arrest for domestic violence in just a few months, the case is likely to be treated very seriously in court. Authorities continue to investigate, and more updates may follow as the legal process moves forward.

