The main Charleston County Library branch will remain open when construction begins

The main branch of the Charleston County Public Library will continue to serve visitors while undergoing exterior maintenance. Construction work began on Monday and is expected to last up to two weeks.

Details of Maintenance

Library spokesperson Alexis Simmons confirmed that the repair work is focused solely on the outside of the building. Despite the ongoing construction, all library services and operations will continue without interruption.

Operating Hours

The library will remain open during its regular hours throughout the maintenance period, ensuring patrons can still access books, resources, and programs as usual.

Visitors can continue to enjoy the Charleston County Public Library main branch without disruption as exterior improvements are completed safely and efficiently.

