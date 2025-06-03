Seabrook island

The Lowcountry Food Bank will provide free lunches for youngsters throughout the summer

Summer vacation is a fun time for kids, but for many, it also means missing out on regular, nutritious meals they rely on during the school year. To help families facing food insecurity, the Lowcountry Food Bank is stepping in with its Summer Break Cafes program, offering free meals to children across the area.

What Is the Summer Break Cafes Program?

Starting June 9, over 20 locations throughout the Lowcountry will serve free meals to children 18 and under. This program runs for eight weeks until August 4 and requires no sign-up or registration—any child can just show up and receive a meal.

Why Is This Program Important?

Brenda Shaw, Chief Development Officer for the Lowcountry Food Bank, highlighted the vital role of proper nutrition for children’s growth, play, and overall health. With the state’s food insecurity rate at a 20-year high—affecting over 13% of the population and nearly 50,000 children—the program is a crucial support system during summer months.

Funding and Support

While the Summer Break Cafes program is funded federally, not all meals are covered, and donations remain essential to keep it running smoothly. Shaw emphasized the importance of easing the burden on families worried about where their next meal will come from.

Locations and Accessibility

The meal sites were carefully chosen based on accessibility and areas with the highest need, ensuring children from various communities can easily get a nutritious meal during the summer.

The Lowcountry Food Bank’s Summer Break Cafes provide a lifeline for families and children facing food insecurity during summer vacation, helping to ensure no child goes hungry.

