The housing situation is addressed in the Charleston County Annual Action Plan, which solicits public participation

Charleston County is stepping up its efforts to improve living conditions for residents with a newly launched 2025-2026 Annual Action Plan. This yearly initiative, led by the Community Development and Revitalization Department, is designed to meet urgent community needs by focusing on affordable housing, clean drinking water, and homelessness.

What Is the Annual Action Plan?

The Annual Action Plan is a key part of the county’s long-term strategy to enhance the quality of life for low to moderate-income households. It outlines specific projects to be carried out over the year using over $1.5 million in federal funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

What Will the Projects Focus On?

For the 2025-2026 year, Charleston County has proposed 11 projects. These cover:

Clean and safe drinking water access

Solutions to homelessness

Expansion of affordable housing

Community repairs and revitalization

Infrastructure needs in underserved areas

Community Input Plays a Big Role

Senior Program Manager Gail Carson says that resident feedback remains at the heart of the county’s strategy. “Affordable housing continues to be the most commonly reported issue,” she noted. According to Carson, the struggle for safe and affordable housing has remained unchanged across previous action and consolidation plans.

Community members can make their voices heard during public hearings. These sessions help shape which areas and projects receive priority funding and attention.

Measuring Progress and Staying Accountable

Charleston County evaluates its progress annually, with this year’s public evaluation set for June 30. Officials say the goal is to maintain transparency and show how federal money is being used to address real community problems.

County Leaders Speak Out

County Council Chairman Kylon Middleton emphasized the importance of the broader five-year Consolidated Plan, which forms the basis for each year’s action plan.

“It enables us to direct and target focused attention towards certain communities, projects, or the unhoused population,” Middleton said. He also stressed that as homelessness increases, the county is planning ahead to offer long-term support and relief.

Next Steps: From Approval to Action

The County Council has already approved how this year’s federal funds will be allocated. Now, the focus shifts to putting these plans into action. Contracts for the projects will begin development between September and October this year.

Where to Learn More

Residents interested in learning more can view the projects in person at the Community Development and Revitalization Department, located at 3660 West Montague Avenue in North Charleston. The department is open Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Charleston County’s 2025-2026 Annual Action Plan shows a strong commitment to uplifting the community. By listening to residents and using federal funds wisely, the county aims to make a meaningful impact in key areas such as housing, water access, and homelessness. These efforts not only address urgent needs but also lay the foundation for long-term community development and revitalization.

SOURCE