The Evening Wrap: A special election in North Charleston, Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis, and more

Here’s your Monday, May 19, evening news wrap-up from Charleston’s Lowcountry and beyond. From health updates on former President Joe Biden to local elections and crime reports in North Charleston, here’s everything you need to know—all in one place.

MUSC Doctors Weigh In on Biden’s Cancer Diagnosis

Doctors from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) have shared expert views on former President Joe Biden’s metastatic prostate cancer diagnosis. At 82, Biden’s cancer is considered rare and aggressive, with a Gleason score of 9.

Dr. Eric Wallen, Chair of MUSC’s Urology Department, said the cancer is not curable at this stage but can be managed for years with proper treatment. He also stressed the importance of early screening, as prostate cancer often spreads to bones and lymph nodes.

Low Voter Turnout in North Charleston Special Elections

Early voting is now in its second week for two vacant North Charleston City Council seats. However, voter turnout remains extremely low—just 1.7% after the first week.

Per state law, nonpartisan special elections must take place 13 Tuesdays after a seat becomes vacant. While this ensures timely elections, it also results in frequent and expensive voting, costing taxpayers $30,000 to $40,000 per election. A local lawmaker is working to reform the system to save public funds.

Crime Reports: Multiple Incidents in North Charleston

Public Disorderly Conduct and Bribery Attempt:

A Charleston man was arrested Sunday after being found drunk and disorderly. He reportedly offered money to officers in an attempt to avoid jail time.

Attempted Murder Charge:

A Summerville man was arrested early Monday in North Charleston and charged with attempted murder. Details of the case are still developing.

Stabbing Incident at Gas Station:

On Friday night, a man was found with stab wounds at a Pilot gas station on North Rhett Avenue. Police believe he was attacked in nearby Westvaco Park. No suspect has been caught yet, and the investigation continues.

Drive-by Shooting in Colleton County

One person was killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon in Colleton County. The sheriff’s office is leading the investigation and has not yet released the identity of the victim.

National Headlines: TPS for Venezuelans and International Talks

Supreme Court TPS Decision:

In a major immigration development, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 350,000 Venezuelans, opening the door for possible deportations.

Trump-Putin Ceasefire Talks:

President Donald Trump announced that Russia and Ukraine will begin immediate ceasefire negotiations, following a two-hour phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Entertainment News: Big Updates from Sesame Street and Sean “Diddy” Combs Trial

Sesame Street Comes to Netflix:

Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and friends are headed to Netflix for the show’s 56th season, along with 90 hours of classic episodes—bringing the beloved series to a global audience.

Diddy’s Sex Trafficking Trial Continues:

In New York, the sex trafficking trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs is now in its second week. Singer Cassie Ventura testified for four days, detailing disturbing experiences from their decade-long relationship.

From serious medical news and local politics to violent crimes and national developments, Monday’s news cycle covered a wide range of stories affecting both Charleston and the world. As local authorities continue investigating several incidents and major political stories unfold, stay tuned for the latest updates through the week.

