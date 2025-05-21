Seabrook island

The city of Charleston announces nightly traffic closures for bridge work

by Clarke
Published On:
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The City of Charleston has announced nighttime lane closures on US 17 Northbound for construction work on the Ashley River Crossing bridge. These closures will begin on Tuesday night, May 20, and last until early Wednesday morning, May 21.

What You Need to Know

The closure will affect traffic northbound on US 17, starting from near the Albermarle Road intersection to just before the Lockwood Boulevard exit ramp.

Closure time:
Starts: 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 20
Ends: 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 21

This temporary closure is part of an ongoing infrastructure improvement project for the Ashley River Crossing — a major bridge project supported by the City of Charleston, MasTec-Civil, and the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT).

Advice for Drivers

Drivers are advised to:

  • Use caution when traveling through the area
  • Follow posted signs and detours
  • Allow extra travel time during the closure hours

Officials have urged all motorists to remain alert, especially since work will be carried out during dark and low-visibility hours.

This overnight closure is part of the city’s effort to enhance traffic safety and bridge infrastructure along a key corridor in Charleston. Although the inconvenience is temporary, the project aims to bring long-term improvements for daily commuters and local residents. Stay cautious, plan your route in advance, and check for updates from the city before traveling through the area.

