The Charleston Battery defeats Tampa Bay 1-3 on the road with to goals from Jennings and Myers

The Charleston Battery delivered a strong performance on Saturday, defeating the Tampa Bay Rowdies 1-3 at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg. The victory extended the Battery’s winning streak to five consecutive games in the USL Championship, marking a remarkable run that began with their win over the Rowdies on April 5. The match also saw Charleston claim their fourth straight win in the No Quarter Derby, the supporter-led competition between the two teams.

Early Goals Set the Tone for Charleston

The match got off to a fast-paced start with both teams pushing forward early. Goalkeeper Luis Zamudio was called into action in the 3rd minute, making an important save to deny Leo Fernandes from inside the box. Charleston’s early pressure quickly paid off in the 6th minute when Arturo Rodriguez was fouled in the box by Lawrence Wyke, awarding the Battery a penalty.

Cal Jennings stepped up and confidently converted the penalty in the 7th minute, giving Charleston the lead. Jennings beat goalkeeper Nico Campisi to the left side, replicating the spot where he scored in the previous meeting between the teams in April. The goal marked Jennings’ seventh of the season, extending his impressive streak of league games with a goal contribution to seven.

MD Myers Shines with a First-Half Brace

Charleston continued to dominate the first half, doubling their lead in the 19th minute. A long ball from Zamudio found Jennings, who calmly passed to MD Myers. Myers finished with precision from inside the box, placing the ball into the far post for a 0-2 lead. This goal was Myers’ seventh of the season.

In the 28th minute, Myers scored again, this time after Rodriguez fired a shot that was saved by Campisi but spilled right in front of Myers. The striker took a touch and calmly slotted the ball into the net to make it 0-3. This goal marked Myers’ eighth of the season and his fifth in the league.

Strong Defensive Play and Goalkeeping

While Charleston’s offense was firing on all cylinders, their defense also played a crucial role in securing the win. Zamudio came up with several key saves, including a double stop in the 36th minute to deny Fernandes and Manuel Arteaga. Additionally, Rodriguez made an important clearance off the line in the 40th minute to prevent a goal from Wyke.

The Battery took a comfortable 0-3 lead into halftime after a clinical first half. Although Charleston had opportunities to add to their lead in the second half, they were unable to convert. Juan David Torres had two good chances, including a free-kick in the 47th minute and a shot from the edge of the box in the 53rd minute, both of which were saved by Campisi.

Tampa Bay Pulls One Back, but Charleston Holds Strong

Tampa Bay began to show signs of life in the second half, with Ollie Bassett testing Zamudio in the 72nd minute. However, the Rowdies finally got on the scoreboard in the 77th minute through Woobens Pacius, spoiling the Battery’s bid for a clean sheet. Despite a potential fourth goal for Charleston in the 88th minute—when Rubio Rubín scored after a brilliant through ball from Torres—the goal was ruled offside.

Charleston held on to secure a 1-3 road victory, completing a regular season sweep over the Rowdies and claiming another win in the No Quarter Derby. With this result, the Battery now sits third in the Eastern Conference standings with 18 points from six wins and two losses.

Key Players and Performance Highlights

Cal Jennings, who leads the league in goal contributions with nine (seven goals and two assists), played a key role in Charleston’s attack. His performance in the first half was vital, and he continued to contribute to the team’s success. Michael Edwards, in his second match with the Battery since joining on loan from Colorado Rapids, had a standout defensive performance, leading the match with five clearances. Arturo Rodriguez was also influential in attack, creating five chances and contributing two successful dribbles and two accurate long balls.

Coach and Player Reactions

After the match, Coach Ben Pirmann spoke about the team’s solid start and the importance of playing aggressively for the full 90 minutes. He emphasized how well the team executed their game plan, particularly in the first half. Despite the frustration of conceding a goal in the second half, Pirmann praised the team’s performance, particularly against a tough rival in a challenging away environment.

Cal Jennings highlighted the importance of bouncing back from their previous result and the significance of securing another road win. He spoke about maintaining focus and executing his role despite the emotional element of facing a former club. MD Myers, reflecting on his partnership with Jennings, noted the growing chemistry between them and the continued success of their strike partnership.

Looking Ahead

Charleston’s win puts them in an excellent position as they prepare for their next match at home against San Antonio FC on May 17. The match will be part of Military Appreciation Night at Patriots Point. Tickets for the game are available through SeatGeek.com, the club’s exclusive digital ticketing provider.

