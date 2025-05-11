The 54th Annual Charleston Greek Festival brings culture to the area

Despite the rainy weekend forecast, the 54th Annual Greek Festival was a huge success, welcoming crowds from Friday to Sunday and sharing Greek culture with the local community. The festival is a celebration of everything Greek, offering visitors the chance to experience traditional music, dance, delicious food, and a glimpse inside the Greek Orthodox Church on Race Street.

A Taste of Greek Culture

One of the highlights of the festival is the chance to step inside the Greek Orthodox Church, which opens its doors to the public during the event. Outside, the festival grounds come alive with music and lively dance performances.

The food stalls, filled with the tempting aroma of Greek delicacies, are always a crowd favorite. You can find everything from gyros to sweet desserts, making sure there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Sophia Psillos, a dedicated member of the Greek Orthodox Church, has been helping with the festival for many years. “I’ve been working the festival for years. I’m in the ID booth, so I get to see everybody. I’m the one screaming if you want wine or beer, come over here!” she laughs. For her, the festival is more than just a job; it’s a tradition she looks forward to every year.

Traditional Greek Food and Drink

The festival offers a wide variety of food, from outdoor food tents featuring classic Greek street food like gyros, to indoor dining with full traditional dishes. Psillos mentioned some of the must-try dishes: “We have moussaka, we have pastichio, we have dolmades.

Loukoumades is the big thing, Greek doughnuts.” These doughnuts are especially popular, and last year, volunteers fried an incredible 38,000 loukoumades! The special machine used to make them churns out about 350 doughnut holes per batch.

Dancing and Entertainment

Despite the rain on Saturday, the festival’s dancers still performed, though they wore street clothes to avoid damaging the traditional costumes. These costumes are meticulously hand-made in the traditional Greek style, and the dancers will wear them for performances when the weather permits. “We just have a great time and the kids are amazing dancers,” Psillos said. “They win awards and they do it for the joy and just to share our culture with everybody.”

A Family-Friendly Event

The festival is an event for all ages, with an entrance fee of just $5 for adults and $3 for seniors and children. The proceeds from the event go to support the church’s ministry, making it a meaningful way for the community to come together in support of the church.

Psillos, who’s been working the festival for years, always invites her friends to join in the fun. “It’s always a good time. I always invite all my friends and tell them to come and be Greek for a day, OPA!” she exclaims.

The festival runs until 9 p.m. on Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, and it’s the perfect way for the whole family to experience Greek culture, delicious food, and joyful entertainment. Whether you’re enjoying the music, dancing, or savoring the traditional Greek dishes, the festival offers a little bit of everything for everyone to enjoy.

