Teen Arrested After High-Speed Chase and Ramming Police Vehicle in Summerville

In a dramatic early morning incident, Summerville police arrested a 19-year-old man who led officers on a high-speed chase, even ramming a police car before being caught. The suspect, Shawn Thompson, now faces several serious charges after being taken into custody on Tuesday.

What Happened?

Around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, officers spotted a black Chevrolet Camaro with no license plate near Holiday Drive in Summerville. When police tried to approach, the driver—later identified as Thompson—suddenly turned his vehicle around and sped off.

Despite being signaled to stop, Thompson refused to pull over. Instead, he turned off his vehicle’s headlights and continued to evade the police in the dark.

The Chase and Crash

The police chase moved from Summerville into Goose Creek. There, near the CATO store on St. James Avenue, Thompson reportedly intentionally rammed into a police cruiser, seriously endangering officers.

But even after the crash, Thompson didn’t stop. He continued driving until he reached the Walmart parking lot, where officers finally caught up with him and placed him under arrest.

What Police Found

At the time of his arrest, Thompson was wearing racing gloves and a motorcycle helmet, raising suspicions that the entire chase was part of a planned act. A camera was also found fixed to the outside of his vehicle, which appeared to be recording the pursuit.

Authorities believe the footage may have been intended for social media, possibly in an attempt to gain followers by showing off dangerous driving.

The camera was seized as evidence, and police are now reviewing the footage as part of the investigation.

Charges Filed

Shawn Thompson faces multiple charges including:

Driving without a license

Failure to stop for blue lights (police signal)

Providing false information to police

First-degree assault and battery

Simple possession of marijuana

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol also assisted in the arrest.

Police Response

Summerville Police Chief Douglas Wright criticized Thompson’s actions strongly.

“This suspect endangered the lives of civilians and law enforcement officers as a publicity stunt. His actions were reckless. This is another example of why we need stronger penalties for people who run from police,” he said.

This high-speed chase in Summerville could have ended in tragedy. Instead, the suspect is now facing legal consequences for his reckless behavior. The police continue to investigate the incident, especially the role that social media may have played. Authorities are reminding the public that such stunts not only break the law but also put many lives at risk.

