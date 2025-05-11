Tapio School of Dance and Gymnastics is a Stretching Success

In the early 1950s, a young Johanna Runey Tapio began teaching dance to neighborhood kids on the front porch of her Sullivan’s Island home. What started as a simple passion soon blossomed into something much more.

By 1956, Johanna’s School of Dance was officially founded, laying the groundwork for what would eventually become Tapio School of Dance & Gymnastics. Nearly 70 years later, Johanna’s dream is still alive and thriving, now led by her daughter and grandchildren, continuing the family legacy of nurturing children through dance and gymnastics.

A Family Legacy That’s Still Going Strong

Johanna’s passion for dance and teaching has passed down through generations. In 1979, Johanna’s daughter, Susan Breland, and her husband, Steve Breland, took over running the Mount Pleasant location. Today, their children — Stevie, Callie, and Jenna — represent the third generation of leadership at Tapio.

But while the Tapio family is rooted in blood relations, the community around them feels just as much like family. Over the years, countless dancers, teachers, and staff members have come and gone, but the sense of belonging and care has remained constant.

During my visit to the studio, I had the privilege of speaking with Susan and her children, who reflected on what makes Tapio so special. The family shared that while much has changed since Johanna first taught on her porch, the core values have remained the same. It’s not just about dance and gymnastics — it’s about creating a supportive environment where every child feels seen, valued, and encouraged.

The Unique Dynamics of Working Together as a Family

Running a business with family can be challenging, but for the Tapios, it’s a dream. “People don’t understand how we can do it,” said Callie. “But we love being around each other, and we wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Their workdays often blend into weekends, with Sunday beach days sometimes including coworkers and dance discussions sneaking into family dinners. It’s clear that their love for what they do is what makes this close-knit dynamic so successful.

Susan emphasized the importance of building confidence in every child, particularly those who may struggle initially. “The kids who struggle at first often grow the most. We want every child to see their value, even if they don’t see it in themselves yet,” she said.

For Susan, helping a shy child discover their strength has been one of her most cherished memories. This approach is exactly why families continue to return to Tapio year after year, and why so many consider the studio their second home.

A Community-Based Approach to Success

The foundation of Tapio School of Dance & Gymnastics has helped the business weather the natural ups and downs that come with any long-running venture. As Mount Pleasant has grown, the Tapio family has become an integral part of the community, offering families a place where their children can grow safely and be supported.

For many, the studio becomes more than just a place to learn — it’s a supportive environment where kids are challenged and nurtured, and where they often stay for a decade or more.

Next year, Tapio will celebrate its 70th anniversary with a special recital featuring dancers and gymnasts from multiple generations performing together. This recital will be a living testament to the legacy Johanna started all those years ago and the continued dedication of the family to providing a place where everyone belongs.

A Future Full of Potential

For Stevie, the cycle of return — seeing kids grow up, come back, and bring their own children to the studio — is what makes the work worth it. “Working here never felt like something I had to do, I got involved because I wanted to be,” he said.

Stevie’s involvement began at a young age, helping with day camps and even teaching his younger siblings. His passion for the work shines through as he reflects on the responsibility of being part of such an important part of families’ lives.

Looking ahead, Tapio is expanding with plans to open a second location in 2026. What began as a small community dance school is now a full-service studio offering competitive and recreational dance and gymnastics, after-school care, and summer programs. Despite this growth, Tapio has stayed true to its mission: building connections with the community and focusing on more than just performance.

Susan’s philosophy is simple: “You can’t win every time, and that’s not what it’s about. We want kids to learn how to handle all of it — the wins and the losses. That’s where the real lessons are.” For Tapio, progress matters more than perfection, and the goal is to help each child grow in confidence and skill, regardless of the outcome.

The Heartbeat of Tapio: Loyalty and Community

The Tapio School of Dance & Gymnastics is more than just a place for dance and gymnastics. It’s a community, a family, and a place where children grow not only in skill but also in character.

The dedication of the Tapio family, along with the support of their loyal staff, has allowed the studio to thrive for nearly 70 years. As they look ahead to the future, they remain committed to creating an environment where every child feels at home, supported, and empowered to grow.

