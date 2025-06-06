Suspect arrested during home invasion in Andrews area

A man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion that took place Thursday in the Andrews area, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The Arrest

Kendrick Lamar “Tuff” Alston, of Mazyck Hill Lane, was taken into custody in Berkeley County following a traffic stop. The arrest follows an investigation into a home invasion that occurred on Ten Acre Road in Georgetown County.

The Incident

According to authorities, the victim reported that Alston entered their home with a firearm and made demands. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that they are pursuing warrants for kidnapping and first-degree burglary related to the incident.

Alston’s Detention

Alston is currently being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center and will remain there pending a bond hearing.

Ongoing Investigation

Anyone with additional information about the case is urged to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

