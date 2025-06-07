Surfer saves small toddler from drowning in rip current at Folly Beach

Folly Beach, S.C. — A surfer on Folly Beach is being hailed as a hero after saving a young child from nearly drowning in the ocean. Shep Davis, 27, a seasoned surfer and owner of Charleston Surf Company, witnessed a dangerous rip current situation that could have turned catastrophic but acted quickly to prevent it.

The Rescue

Davis, who has been surfing on Folly Beach for over 20 years, was in the water teaching surf lessons when he saw two young children—likely brothers, ages 6 and 10—caught in a rip tide. He recalled the harrowing moment: “The smaller brother got swept out in a rip tide, about 35 yards away from me. He was screaming, he could barely swim, and I could tell it was an urgent situation.”

Despite the tough conditions, Davis wasted no time. He paddled over to the struggling child, pulled him onto his surfboard, and brought him back to safety. The boy, who was struggling to stay afloat, was able to catch his breath on the board before being returned to his guardians on the beach.

Davis, recalling the incident, said, “It was fight or flight for sure. It was a matter of seconds before that would have been a deadly event.”

Davis’s Call for Caution

Shep Davis has had experience with multiple rescues over the years, and he emphasized that rip currents are a serious threat, especially during the summer months when many beachgoers are unaware of the dangers.

He offered some essential tips for beach safety:

“If in doubt, don’t go out.” – If you’re unsure about the water conditions, it’s best to stay on the beach. Surfers as first responders: – Surfers should be prepared to act quickly and help in emergencies, given their experience in the water. Avoid water when intoxicated: – Alcohol impairs judgment, and entering the water while intoxicated only increases the risk of accidents. Parents, stay close: – Parents should always remain within arm’s reach of their children when they’re in the water.

What to Do If Caught in a Rip Current

If you find yourself caught in a rip current, the key is to remain calm. Instead of swimming against the current, Davis advises, swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current’s grasp. Once you’re free, swim back to shore safely.

Davis’s brave action serves as a reminder that while the beach can be a place of fun and relaxation, it’s important not to let your guard down. With rip currents being one of the most dangerous hazards on the coast, staying alert and prepared can make all the difference.

