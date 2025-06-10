Summerville ranks among top places for retirees to live, according to Retirement Living

Summerville, S.C. – A recent study from Retirement Living has named Summerville one of the top places for seniors to start their next chapter, ranking it fifth among the best places to retire in South Carolina. With a growing senior population and affordable housing options, Summerville is becoming a prime destination for those entering retirement.

Why Summerville is Ideal for Retirees

Retirement Living, a digital resource for retirees, based its rankings on factors that matter most to seniors, including housing costs, local senior population, poverty rates, and sales tax. The study focused on cities with populations of 40,000 or more, using data from the latest census to assess the number of seniors and other relevant statistics.

Summerville’s affordability, vibrant development, and growing senior community set it apart from other South Carolina cities. With a senior population of about 15%, Summerville may not have the highest percentage compared to other cities, but experts say this is an ideal number for retirees looking for social connections in their new home. “Living in an area with a large senior population makes it easier to build those friendships and connections and avoid social isolation that can come with aging,” said Jailyn Montero of Retirement Living.

City Leadership Applauds the Recognition

Summerville Mayor Russ Touchberry praised the study’s findings, noting the city’s continuous growth. “Not only do we have new shops, new restaurants, and new development happening every single day, but we also have a very vibrant downtown community and excellent public safety,” Touchberry said. He highlighted that Summerville’s strong public safety record is important for retirees, who often prioritize safety in their choice of location.

Touchberry also emphasized the importance of affordable housing in Summerville, which he believes sets the city apart in the Charleston region. “Summerville has some of the best options for the price tag, which is great,” he added, as affordable housing remains a regional challenge.

Summerville’s Affordable Living for Retirees

The study also noted that Summerville offers relatively affordable living options, with the median home sale price around $375,000 and median rent at about $1,400 per month. In addition, the city tied for second place in having the lowest sales tax at 7%, which can help older adults stretch their budgets. Summerville also stands out with a senior poverty rate slightly over 10%, which is lower than the state average of 11%.

A Growing Senior Population in South Carolina

South Carolina is seeing a significant rise in its senior population, with one in five people in the state now aged 65 and older. This trend is expected to continue, as South Carolina, like Florida, becomes an increasingly popular destination for retirees. Montero of Retirement Living stated, “We’re seeing South Carolina heading in the same direction as Florida, growing in senior population overall.” This demographic shift means that the demand for senior amenities, infrastructure, and events will continue to grow in the state.

Summerville’s recognition as one of the best places to retire in South Carolina highlights the city’s affordability, safety, and vibrant community, all of which are crucial factors for retirees. As the senior population grows in South Carolina, more cities like Summerville will continue to play a key role in providing supportive and welcoming environments for retirees.

SOURCE