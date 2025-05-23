Summerville Police search for missing teenage girl

Summerville, S.C. – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating Amaya Mack, a 14-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

According to the Summerville Police Department, Amaya was last seen on Friday around 8:20 p.m. in the 4300 block of Ladson Road.

Description of Missing Girl

Name: Amaya Mack

Age: 14

Height: 5 feet 2 inches

Weight: 110 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Tattoo: On her left wrist reading “Tommy” or “Thomas”

Clothing at the Time of Disappearance

Amaya was last seen wearing:

Christmas-themed pajamas

A gray hoodie

Crocs

What to Do If You See Her

If you have any information about Amaya Mack’s whereabouts, or if you believe you have seen her, please contact the Summerville Police Department immediately at 843-875-1650.

Even small details can help bring Amaya home safely.

The safety of a child is always the top priority. Police and Amaya’s loved ones are deeply concerned for her well-being and are hoping for help from the community. Please stay alert and share any information that may assist investigators.

