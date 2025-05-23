Seabrook island

Summerville Police search for missing teenage girl

by Clarke
Published On:
Summerville Police search for missing teenage girl

Summerville, S.C. – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating Amaya Mack, a 14-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

According to the Summerville Police Department, Amaya was last seen on Friday around 8:20 p.m. in the 4300 block of Ladson Road.

Description of Missing Girl

  • Name: Amaya Mack
  • Age: 14
  • Height: 5 feet 2 inches
  • Weight: 110 pounds
  • Hair: Black
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Tattoo: On her left wrist reading “Tommy” or “Thomas”

Clothing at the Time of Disappearance

Amaya was last seen wearing:

  • Christmas-themed pajamas
  • A gray hoodie
  • Crocs

What to Do If You See Her

If you have any information about Amaya Mack’s whereabouts, or if you believe you have seen her, please contact the Summerville Police Department immediately at 843-875-1650.

Even small details can help bring Amaya home safely.

The safety of a child is always the top priority. Police and Amaya’s loved ones are deeply concerned for her well-being and are hoping for help from the community. Please stay alert and share any information that may assist investigators.

SOURCE

Clarke

Related Articles

Former Palmetto Railways president sentenced for fraud conspiracy involvement

Former Palmetto Railways president sentenced for fraud conspiracy involvement

Berkeley County Deputies Get Tough on Boat Landing Behavior

Berkeley County Deputies Get Tough on Boat Landing Behavior

Mount Pleasant cancer patient loses Medicaid, faces life-threatening medical disruption

Mount Pleasant cancer patient loses Medicaid, faces life-threatening medical disruption

$1.4 million provided in Charleston County's hunt for affordable housing construction

$1.4 million provided in Charleston County’s hunt for affordable housing construction

A lifelong learner illustrates that age is just a number, graduating with a master's degree at the age of 82

A lifelong learner illustrates that age is just a number, graduating with a master’s degree at the age of 82

Coroner identifies the victim of the tragic Charleston County shooting

Coroner identifies the victim of the tragic Charleston County shooting

Leave a Comment