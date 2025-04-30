Study Reveals Horrifying Truth: Charleston Metro #9 in U.S. for Pedestrian Deaths

According to Smart Growth America’s Dangerous by Design 2024 report, the Charleston-North Charleston metro area has been ranked as the ninth most dangerous metro area for pedestrians in the United States. This alarming ranking is based on pedestrian fatality rates from 2018 to 2022.

Pedestrian Fatality Rates on the Rise Nationwide

The study revealed that Memphis, Tennessee had the highest pedestrian fatality rate, with over five fatalities per 100,000 people during the same time period. The report noted a concerning national trend: In 2008, only eight large metro areas had a fatality rate exceeding two per 100,000 people. By 2022, that number had skyrocketed, with 48 metro areas surpassing the two-fatalities-per-100,000 threshold, signaling an increased risk for pedestrians across the country.

Sharp Increase in Pedestrian Deaths in Charleston-North Charleston

From 2018 to 2022, the Charleston-North Charleston metro area recorded 147 pedestrian deaths, a significant rise from 97 fatalities recorded between 2013 and 2017. This increase highlights the growing dangers pedestrians face in the area. Only two of the top 20 most dangerous metro areas saw any improvement in their pedestrian fatality rates, with Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville and Jacksonville, both in Florida, being exceptions.

Urban Areas at Greater Risk

The study pointed out that urban areas are experiencing an even faster rise in pedestrian deaths compared to rural areas. Pedestrian fatalities in urban areas have increased by nearly 61%, compared to a 41% increase in rural areas. This trend underscores the need for improved pedestrian safety measures in city environments.

State-Owned Roads Account for Most Traffic Deaths

In a concerning revelation, the study showed that 66% of all traffic deaths in the 101 largest metro areas occur on state-owned roads, indicating a significant area for improvement in road design and safety management.

The ranking of Charleston-North Charleston as one of the most dangerous metro areas for pedestrians serves as a stark reminder of the growing risks pedestrians face. With the national trend of rising pedestrian fatalities, it’s crucial for cities to invest in safer road designs and infrastructure to protect vulnerable road users.

SOURCE