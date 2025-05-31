Storm Team 3 predicts severe storms again today

Today continues to be a Weather Aware Day as scattered strong and severe storms are expected this evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is active until 8 PM for Montgomery and Toombs Counties, and until 11 PM for the rest of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

What to Expect

The stormy weather comes from a cold front that has been anticipated all week. Showers and storms will start moving into inland areas late afternoon and then head east toward the coast during the evening commute. Heavy rain could cause local street flooding, so be careful driving through downpours that may reduce visibility. The main threat with storms will be damaging straight-line winds, but isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Timing

Storms and showers will continue until around 9 PM. The cold front will move off the coast near sunset, and any leftover rain will fade overnight. It will stay breezy until after sunset.

Weekend Weather

After this last round of storms, the weekend looks clear and pleasant. Expect plenty of sunshine, lower humidity, and comfortable temperatures in the mid-80s.

Severe Weather Safety Tips

It’s a good idea to prepare in case a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning is issued. Have a plan to move indoors to the lowest level of a strong building, away from windows and doors.

Make sure you have a reliable way to get weather alerts. A NOAA Weather Radio is very dependable, even during power or cell service outages. Another option is the free WSAV Weather NOW app, which sends alerts directly to your phone and is available on Apple App Store and Google Play.

Storm Team 3 will keep you updated as the weather changes. Stay safe and stay tuned for the latest information.

