Spoleto Festival USA’s founding director of chamber music dies at age 96

Charles Wadsworth, who helped shape chamber music at Spoleto Festival USA and worldwide, has died at the age of 96. Born in rural Georgia in 1929, Wadsworth was a leading figure in chamber music, known for bringing the genre to wider audiences.

A Legacy in Chamber Music

For 50 years, Wadsworth was the artistic director of chamber music at Spoleto Festival USA, guiding the festival until his retirement in 2009. He created innovative programs and worked with top soloists, delighting audiences and inspiring many musicians. His work influenced chamber music concerts and festivals globally.

Wadsworth passed away on Thursday in New York City. The festival paid tribute to his lasting impact on music and the arts.

