Sentencing hearing expected for Myrtle Beach Safari owner, highlighted in ‘Tiger King’

Myrtle Beach, S.C. – Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, the well-known animal trainer featured in the Netflix docuseries Tiger King, will soon face sentencing after pleading guilty to serious federal charges involving wildlife trafficking and money laundering.

Sentencing Date Set for June 10

Antle’s sentencing is scheduled for June 10 in Charleston, South Carolina. He pleaded guilty in November 2023 to two federal charges: conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Who Is Doc Antle?

Antle is the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari, officially known as The Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species (T.I.G.E.R.S.). He also heads the Rare Species Fund, a nonprofit organization in South Carolina that claims to support wildlife conservation.

The Wildlife Trafficking Charges

According to court documents, Antle was involved in several illegal wildlife transactions between 2018 and 2020:

September 2018 : Paid $35,000 to have two cheetahs transported from Florida.

: Paid $35,000 to have two cheetahs transported from Florida. January 2019 : Sold two lion cubs for $15,000.

: Sold two lion cubs for $15,000. March 2019 : Sent two tigers from South Carolina to Montana in exchange for a $10,000 “donation” to his nonprofit.

: Sent two tigers from South Carolina to Montana in exchange for a $10,000 “donation” to his nonprofit. May 2020: Paid $200,000 in cash and checks for a young chimpanzee transported from Florida.

All of these animals are protected under the Endangered Species Act, which makes it illegal to buy, sell, or transport them across state lines without proper permits.

Antle tried to hide these deals by using cash payments and creating fake paperwork that made the transfers look like in-state, non-commercial donations. He also had payments routed through his nonprofit to make them appear legal.

Money Laundering Scheme Uncovered

Between February and April 2022, Antle and a co-conspirator were also involved in a money laundering scheme. They accepted large amounts of cash that they believed came from transporting undocumented immigrants. Antle would deposit the cash into bank accounts he controlled, then write a check back to the person who gave him the money, keeping 15% as a fee.

What Penalties Does He Face?

For each count, Antle could face:

Up to 5 years in prison

A fine of up to $250,000

Three years of supervised release

The final decision will be made at his sentencing hearing on June 10.

Doc Antle, once known for his exotic animals and TV fame, now faces serious legal consequences for trafficking endangered animals and laundering illegal cash. As his sentencing date approaches, the case serves as a major example of how wildlife crimes and financial fraud are being taken seriously at the federal level.

