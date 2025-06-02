SCDOT: Ravenel Bridge will undergo routine inspections

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will begin routine inspections of the iconic Ravenel Bridge starting Monday, with work planned in two phases over the coming months.

Inspection Schedule and Traffic Impact

The first round of inspections will run from Monday through June 13, followed by a second phase from July 8 to July 18. All inspection activities are expected to take place between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily.

Officials from SCDOT assure drivers that these routine checks should only cause minor traffic disruptions. During this period, crews will be working on the bridge’s towers and cables, so motorists are urged to remain cautious.

Safety Reminders for Drivers

Drivers crossing the Ravenel Bridge are encouraged to pay close attention to the road and reduce their speed when passing through work zones. The presence of SCDOT crew members working at heights means extra care is necessary to ensure safety for both workers and motorists.

Routine maintenance like these inspections is vital to keeping the Ravenel Bridge safe and reliable for all who use it.

SOURCE