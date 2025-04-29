Road Chaos Ahead: These Goose Creek Streets Will Be a Nightmare April 29–May 2

If you are traveling through Goose Creek, South Carolina, you might experience some delays this week. Construction crews are set to begin paving several local roads, and drivers are being asked to plan ahead for lane closures and potential slowdowns.

When and Where the Work Will Happen

Starting from Tuesday, April 29, through Friday, May 2, paving work will take place daily between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. The following roads are scheduled for resurfacing:

Barrie Court

Isherwood Drive

Monsarret Lane

Abbey Lane

Dover Court

Westhall Court

Construction teams will set up lane closures along these roads. Flagging operations will be in place to make sure that at least one lane remains open for traffic. Flaggers will also assist drivers in and out of the affected neighborhoods safely.

Important Instructions for Residents

People living in the area are being urged to follow all posted construction signs and message boards carefully. Officials have strongly requested that residents avoid parking on the street during paving hours. This will help crews complete their work smoothly and avoid unnecessary delays.

The road resurfacing projects are part of larger improvement efforts funded by the 2024 Berkeley County One Cent Sales Tax Resurfacing Project and the 2024 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Local Roads Resurfacing Project. These initiatives are aimed at boosting the quality of local infrastructure across the county.

Weather Could Affect the Schedule

All paving work depends on good weather. If conditions are poor, the schedule could be adjusted. Residents and drivers are advised to stay updated on any changes by checking official Berkeley County road project updates online.

The short-term inconvenience caused by these lane closures in Goose Creek will lead to smoother, safer roads for everyone. Residents are encouraged to be patient, drive carefully around work areas, and support the improvement efforts that benefit the whole community. With a little cooperation, the paving work can move quickly and make traveling through Goose Creek much better in the days ahead.

