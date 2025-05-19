RiverDogs’ homestand ends with a 5-3 extra-innings loss against the Red Sox

The Charleston RiverDogs lost a close game to the Salem Red Sox, 5-3, after a late comeback in extra innings on Sunday night. The game was played in front of 5,352 fans at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park.

Game Summary

The RiverDogs had a 3-1 lead but couldn’t hold on. Salem came back in the ninth inning to tie the game and then scored two runs in the 10th inning to win.

Key Moments

Salem’s Kelvin Diaz hit two solo home runs, one in the third inning and another in the eighth. RiverDogs starter Jacob Kmatz pitched six strong innings, allowing only one run and striking out six. Charleston scored early with a big third inning that gave them the lead, including a triple by Narciso Polanco that brought in two runs.

Late Comeback by Salem

The RiverDogs bullpen kept Salem at bay until the eighth inning when Diaz hit his second home run. In the ninth, Salem tied the game with a pinch-hit single by Yoeilin Cespedes. Salem then scored two more runs in the 10th to take the lead and held on to win.

Ballpark Events

Before the game, the annual “Run Charlie Run” 5K took place, starting and finishing at the ballpark. Fans who ran the race got free entry to the game. The RiverDogs also celebrated Dia de los Muertos with themed activities like face painting, sugar skull decorating, and fun games.

Upcoming Games

The RiverDogs will play a six-game series on the road against the Augusta GreenJackets starting Tuesday. They will return home on May 27 for a series against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.



Although the RiverDogs had a strong start and a lead late in the game, Salem’s late rally stole the win. The team looks to bounce back in their upcoming road games and continue their season.

