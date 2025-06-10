Proposed Summerville ordinance would prohibit illegal camping on both public and private property

Summerville, S.C. – Town leaders in Summerville are considering a new ordinance that would make it illegal to camp on both public and private property without permission. The proposed law is set for discussion and a potential vote during the Public Safety Committee meeting of the Summerville Town Council on Monday night.

Details of the Proposed Ordinance

If passed, the ordinance would give law enforcement the authority to clear encampments from areas such as sidewalks, parks, trails, waterways, vacant lots, and even private property unless the person has written consent from the property owner. The proposal also includes a 24-hour notice requirement before police can remove tents, belongings, or other structures. Any items left behind could either be stored or discarded.

Public Safety and Property Rights

Mayor Russ Touchberry emphasized that the town’s primary focus is public safety and ensuring consistency with surrounding areas. “The foundation of municipal government is public safety,” said Touchberry. “This is about strengthening property rights and making sure we’re treating similar areas the same, especially since our town spans three counties.”

Touchberry also assured the public that law enforcement would handle enforcement with care, connecting individuals to local resources, including a crisis intervention team.

Concerns About Displacement and Shelter Capacity

Despite the emphasis on public safety, the proposed ordinance has sparked concern from local organizations, including Ginny Vincini, the executive director of Keys to Change. Vincini voiced concerns about the town’s ability to handle the potential displacement of those living in encampments due to a lack of shelter space and infrastructure.

“Summerville has two shelters; 16 beds for men and 8 for women, and we stay full all the time,” said Vincini. “A good number of people in encampments have serious mental health or addiction issues, and we don’t have the staffing to manage that. Without financial support from the town or county, we can’t grow any more than we are now.”

Vincini also expressed concern about the long-term impact of the proposed ordinance, arguing that most people in encampments are there because they lack other alternatives. “People believe that folks in encampments want to be there, that they choose it,” she said. “But most of the time, they don’t. They’re there because they don’t have any other alternatives, and no one is walking beside them to say: you deserve better than this.”

Public Safety Committee Meeting

The Public Safety Committee meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Monday at Summerville Town Hall, where the town council will discuss the proposed ordinance and hear from residents and community organizations.

