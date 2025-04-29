Parking Chaos in Mount Pleasant! Middle Street Closed

Drivers and pedestrians around Mount Pleasant should be prepared for a temporary road closure near a popular local spot. Officials have announced that part of Middle Street outside Alhambra Hall will be closed for a few days to allow for improvement work.

Details of the Road Closure

Town officials said the closure affects the section of Middle Street right in front of Alhambra Hall. This part of the road, owned by the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), will be closed from Monday, April 28, through Friday, May 2.

The work involves improvements to the parking areas at both Alhambra Hall and the nearby park. The rest of Middle Street remains open, and only this small section is affected by the closure.

How Traffic Will Be Managed

To help drivers and pedestrians navigate the area, detour signs have been placed to guide traffic safely around the closed section. Officials urge everyone to follow the signs carefully and allow a little extra travel time if passing through the area.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to be patient and cautious near the construction zone to ensure safety for both workers and the public.

The temporary closure of a portion of Middle Street in Mount Pleasant is necessary to improve parking facilities around Alhambra Hall, a much-loved community venue. Though it may cause minor inconveniences for a few days, the improvements will benefit visitors and residents in the long run. With clear detour signs in place and work expected to finish by May 2, the town is aiming to make the process as smooth as possible.

