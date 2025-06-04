Park Circle Pride returns this week with more than 40 events in North Charleston

North Charleston, S.C. – Park Circle Pride is back and better than ever, celebrating its 5th anniversary with a six-day festival packed with events in the Park Circle area this week.

A Week-Long Celebration of Pride

This year’s Park Circle Pride festival is set to be bigger and more exciting than ever, with over 40 events spread across various venues in the area, including bars, restaurants, breweries, and more. The festival is designed to celebrate and honor the LGBTQ+ community while offering something for everyone.

The festival kicks off on Tuesday and runs through June 8, offering a wide range of events, from book fairs, trivia, and movie screenings to drag shows, karaoke, pool parties, and family-friendly activities. Whether you’re looking for a fun night out or a more relaxed experience, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Free and Ticketed Events

Many of the events during the festival are free to attend, allowing everyone to participate in the celebrations. However, organizers note that some events will require tickets. Details for these ticketed events can be found on the official Park Circle Pride website.

Supporting Local Nonprofits

The festival also serves as a fundraising opportunity for two important local nonprofits: the Alliance for Full Acceptance and We Are Family. Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting these organizations, which work to promote inclusivity and provide services to the LGBTQ+ community in the Lowcountry.

Join the Celebration

Park Circle Pride is more than just a festival—it’s a chance to come together, support local causes, and celebrate the vibrant LGBTQ+ community in North Charleston. Whether you’re attending your first Pride event or you’re a long-time supporter, this week-long celebration promises to be full of fun, love, and inclusivity.

