Outer Banks’ returns to the Lowcountry to film its last season

Signs of production for Netflix’s Outer Banks are soon to be visible across the Lowcountry, as the popular show heads into its fifth and final season. Actor Drew Starkey recently shared on X, “We’re going back — we’re all going to Charleston in about two weeks.” Since 2019, the hit drama has brought steady work to the Lowcountry film industry, with iconic locations such as Shem Creek’s Wreck of the Richard and Charlene restaurant and Hunting Island’s lighthouse making an appearance. Madelyn Cline, a Goose Creek native, also shared her emotions in a TikTok video, expressing gratitude and excitement for filming the final season. “We’re so excited to go back one last time,” she said.

Child Well-Being in South Carolina Slightly Improves, Still Low

The 2025 KIDS COUNT Data Book by the Annie E. Casey Foundation ranks South Carolina 38th for overall child well-being. While the state has made some improvements, it still faces significant challenges in supporting children. The state’s ranking highlights ongoing issues related to health, education, and economic well-being for children in South Carolina.

Charleston County School Board Moves Forward with Changes

In a vote, the Charleston County School District has decided to replace its constituent boards with an Office of Investigations and Compliance. This new office will manage disciplinary hearings and improve the district’s compliance measures, marking a significant step in the district’s operations.

Maybank Highway Expansion on Johns Island

The city of Charleston is collaborating with Charleston County and the state to expand Maybank Highway on Johns Island. The project aims to relieve traffic congestion between River Road and the Paul Gelegotis Bridge, providing smoother access and better flow for commuters.

Mount Pleasant Launches Tree Task Force

Mount Pleasant is establishing a tree task force to protect and enhance the area’s tree canopy. This new initiative will involve volunteers, community activists, and local stakeholders dedicated to preserving the community’s green spaces and ensuring the health of its trees.

Folly Beach to Vote on New Transportation Plan

Folly Beach will vote on a new transportation and traffic safety action plan, focusing on four key goals: encouraging safer speeds, maintaining the city’s culture, improving communication and coordination, and serving a diverse population. The plan aims to address traffic safety while keeping the community’s unique character intact.

Michelin to Unveil First-Ever American South Guide in November

Michelin has announced the debut of its first-ever Michelin Guide for the American South, set to take place in November. The guide will recognize the best restaurants in the region, marking a milestone for the culinary community.

Summerville Proposes Ordinance to Ban Illegal Camping

The Town of Summerville is proposing a new ordinance to ban illegal camping on public and private properties. The law would empower law enforcement to clear encampments from areas such as parks, sidewalks, trails, and vacant lots unless the individuals have written permission from property owners.

