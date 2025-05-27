On Memorial Day, events throughout the Lowcountry honor soldiers and families

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Across the Lowcountry, communities came together on Monday to remember and honor the men and women who gave their lives while serving in the U.S. military.

Dorchester County Holds Morning Remembrance Ceremony

In the morning, Dorchester County hosted a Memorial Day ceremony to pay tribute to local heroes and their families. The event focused on honoring those from the Summerville area who died in service—from World War I to the present day.

The keynote speaker, retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Robert Ticknor, reminded everyone of the true meaning of the holiday.

“Memorial Day is to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice and gave their lives for the defense of our country,” Ticknor said. “I’d like to especially honor those in the Summerville area who gave that ultimate sacrifice.”

Charleston Men’s Chorus Performs Patriotic Music

At noon, the Charleston Men’s Chorus held a special performance filled with patriotic songs, spirituals, and choral arrangements. The concert served as a musical tribute to America’s fallen soldiers.

“It’s something we work on all year long,” said Jay Parker, Vice President of the Charleston Men’s Chorus. “The community really loves it, and it’s a very meaningful service.”

Patriots Point Hosts National Tribute with Taps

At Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, the day included a moment of silence followed by children playing “Taps” to honor fallen service members. This was part of a nationwide movement called Taps Across America, where musicians across the country perform at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day.

“It’s a great way to connect the nation in remembering our fallen heroes,” said Allison Hunter, Executive Director at Patriots Point. “Communities all over the country are participating.”

A Day of Unity, Reflection, and Honor

From heartfelt speeches to moving music, Memorial Day ceremonies across Charleston and Dorchester County reminded everyone why the day exists—not just for barbecues or beach trips, but to honor those who gave everything for our freedom.

