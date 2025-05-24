North Charleston Police rescue a man who claimed he fell from Northbridge

North Charleston, S.C. – A 39-year-old man is recovering after an apparent fall from the Cosgrove Bridge on Thursday night, according to an official incident report. The man was rescued after becoming stuck in thick pluff mud under the bridge.

Emergency Teams Respond to Bridge Incident

Police were dispatched to the Northbridge area on Cosgrove Avenue at around 9:42 p.m. following a call from a concerned driver. The driver reported seeing someone jump or fall into the river as she passed over the bridge.

Multiple agencies, including the North Charleston Police Department, Charleston Police, and North Charleston Fire Department, responded quickly and began searching the area around the river.

Man Stuck in Pluff Mud Calls for Help

While search efforts were underway, Charleston County dispatchers received a phone call from a man saying he had fallen from the bridge and was now stuck in the mud beneath it.

Rescue teams from the North Charleston Fire Department located the man and were able to safely pull him from the pluff mud.

Man Taken to Hospital for Evaluation

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) transported the man to a local hospital for evaluation. At the time of the report, details of his injuries were not made public, and it remains unclear how or why the man fell from the bridge.

Police have not confirmed whether it was accidental or intentional, and investigations are ongoing.

Thanks to the quick response from emergency teams, a potentially tragic situation was avoided. While the cause of the fall is still under investigation, this incident highlights the importance of prompt emergency calls and coordinated rescue efforts in saving lives.

SOURCE