North Charleston Police are seeking for a missing vulnerable adult

North Charleston Police are asking for assistance from the public in locating Bradley McIntosh, a 40-year-old vulnerable adult who went missing recently.

Details of the Disappearance

Bradley McIntosh was last seen on Wednesday morning on Medical Plaza Drive, according to police spokesman Harve Jacobs. McIntosh is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Description

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black hooded shirt, black hat, blue jeans, and Vans sneakers.

How to Help

Anyone with information about McIntosh’s whereabouts is urged to contact North Charleston Police at 843-740-2860.

The police are hopeful the public’s help will lead to a safe return for Bradley McIntosh. Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward.

