North Charleston Police are organizing a ‘roll call’ event to combat gun violence

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — The North Charleston Police Department is partnering with the Horizon Village community to address gun violence through open, candid conversations. The department’s Neighborhood Resource Officers will host a National Gun Violence Awareness Community Roll Call on Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Horizon Village community, located at 4040 Gullah Avenue.

Raising Awareness and Engaging the Community

The event is part of a series of three roll call events organized by the police department in observance of National Gun Violence Awareness Month, which takes place every June. According to police spokesman Harve Jacobs, the goal of the event is to spread a clear message about stopping gun violence in the community, particularly among young people.

“We want to bring attention to the issue of gun violence and foster conversations that can help reduce violence, especially in our neighborhoods,” Jacobs said.

A Chance to Connect with Local Officers

The event provides an opportunity for the public to meet and interact with the officers who serve and protect North Charleston daily. In addition to the important discussions on gun violence, attendees will enjoy a relaxed atmosphere with free food, games, and giveaways.

Open to All

This event is open to the public, offering a chance for residents to come together and connect with law enforcement in a friendly and welcoming setting. The event aims to promote positive community-police relationships while tackling the serious issue of gun violence.

