North Charleston Fire Department in Crisis – Is Your Safety at Risk?

The North Charleston Fire Department is currently facing a serious challenge — a shortage of working ladder trucks. Right now, only one ladder truck is available for emergency response, while four others are out of service due to mechanical issues.

Why Are the Trucks Out of Service?

According to Deputy Chief Christan Rainey, the issue isn’t new. Ladder trucks often face repairs that can take weeks or even months. These large vehicles are complex and essential in firefighting operations, especially for reaching tall buildings or assisting in rescues.

Rainey explained the situation clearly: “At the moment, we have only one aerial truck working today. Another one will be ready tomorrow, and a third one has just completed repairs but still needs safety testing. Two more trucks are still in the shop due to mechanical problems and are waiting for parts.”

Fire Services Continue With Help from Neighboring Cities

Despite this shortage, fire services have not stopped. North Charleston Fire Department is currently relying on a mutual support system known as the auto-aid agreement. This system allows nearby fire departments from St. Andrews, the City of Charleston, Goose Creek, and Summerville to help respond to emergencies in North Charleston.

This teamwork ensures that there are no delays in emergency response, even when local equipment is limited.

Why Do Fire Trucks Break Down?

Just like any other vehicle, fire trucks suffer from regular wear and tear, especially because they are used often and driven across the city at high speeds.

“These trucks are always on the move. With the high number of emergency calls in every part of the city, they clock a lot of mileage. Even with proper maintenance, breakdowns are expected,” said Rainey.

Replacing Fire Trucks Isn’t Easy

Getting new trucks is not a quick fix. While it may take around 10 weeks to build a ladder truck, there is a huge delay in placing the order and actually receiving it.

“It takes us around three and a half years just to get in line for manufacturing. Even if we place an order today, we won’t receive the truck for nearly four years,” Rainey said.

To deal with this issue, the department has started planning purchases in advance. Two new ladder trucks were ordered and are expected to arrive in Fall 2028.

