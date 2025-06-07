North Charleston family of gun violence victim continues to advocate for change

North Charleston, S.C. — June is Gun Violence Awareness Month, a time to acknowledge the devastating impact of gun violence on communities nationwide. To mark the occasion, The Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith organization, in partnership with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Department and Charleston County Council, hosted a conference at the Lonnie Hamilton Headquarters to spread awareness about the ongoing issue of gun violence in the Lowcountry.

A Personal Fight Against Gun Violence

The Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith organization was founded by Ronald Smith and Katrina Sinclair, who tragically lost their 14-year-old daughter, Ronjanae, to gun violence. Driven by the loss of their beloved daughter, the couple started the nonprofit to honor her memory and work towards ending the senseless violence that took so much from them.

Ronald Smith shared how the pain of his daughter’s death motivated him to turn grief into action. “The night that I watched her take her last breath, something kind of went through my body to give me that extra energy,” he said. “I know what happened to my daughter could have been a tragedy, but I turned it into something positive. We just have to come forward and take that push.”

Community Support

Charleston County Councilman Teddie E. Pryor also spoke at the event, voicing his support for the organization and its mission. He emphasized the tragedy of losing a loved one to violence, especially when the loss could lead to retaliation. “Ronald could have gone the other way and retaliated, but he chose to do what was right and tried to stop this from happening to another family,” said Pryor.

Two weeks prior to the event, the Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Inc. received a proclamation from the Charleston County Council, recognizing their efforts in spreading awareness and trying to prevent future tragedies.

Remembering Ronjanae

Ronjanae’s mother, Katrina Sinclair, reflected on her daughter’s life, describing her as beautiful, amazing, and fashionable. Despite the pain of losing her daughter, Sinclair expressed her determination to keep fighting for change. “You know it’s hard, but we keep going because of her and for the other children that are still struggling,” she said.

The organization’s goal is clear: to continue fighting against gun violence and ensure that Ronjanae’s legacy lives on by saving lives.

A Call for Unity

Ronald Smith emphasized that addressing gun violence requires a collective effort: “It’s not going to take just us; it’s going to take everyone coming together and fighting. We need Republicans, Democrats, and all agencies working together to make a change.”

Wearing Orange and Purple for Awareness

At the event, attendees wore orange and purple as a sign of support. Orange symbolizes the need to end gun violence, while purple honors victims, including Ronjanae, whose favorite color was purple.

Upcoming Events

To further support the cause, the Tri-County Orange Walk will host two events on Saturday:

A walk at Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex at 7 a.m.

A Wear Orange for Gun Violence Prevention event at Awendaw Town Hall at 10 a.m.

The goal of these events is to continue raising awareness, engaging the community, and working towards preventing gun violence.

