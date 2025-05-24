North Charleston breaks ground on Wye Lane Center; neighbors appreciate the development

North Charleston, S.C. – A major development is on the way for the Waylon and Dorchester Terrace communities. City leaders and residents gathered on Wye Lane to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new community center, marking a new chapter in local recreation and community building.

The upcoming Wye Lane Community Center is part of North Charleston’s broader mission to create inclusive, accessible spaces for residents of all ages to gather, play, and grow.

A Project Built for the People

The new center will be a single-story building constructed on a triangular plot of land off Dorchester Road. It will feature meeting rooms, youth program areas, and multi-use spaces designed to support both learning and leisure.

Community advocate and local leader Burgess shared that he has known Wye Lane for most of his life and sees the project as a well-deserved investment in the people.

“Yes, we need brick and mortar, but none of it matters without the people,” he said.

The $3 million project is one of several community improvement initiatives being launched to ensure equal amenities across North Charleston, especially in the southern parts of the city.

Equal Access for All Communities

Burgess emphasized the importance of fair distribution of public resources.

“Whether it’s north or south, every part of the city deserves the same amenities,” he said.

Previously, the Jeannene Batten Center, located across Dorchester Road, served the area, but it faced accessibility issues and was owned by the Charleston County School District. The new Wye Lane Center will be city-owned, allowing for more tailored programming and use by locals.

Residents Welcome the Change

Local resident Frances Smalls, who enjoys walking in the area, said the existing park space was underused and needed improvement.

“There’s nothing going on in the park now,” she said. “We need something.”

The community center aims to fill that gap and become a lively space for events, education, and social gatherings.

Construction Timeline

The Wye Lane Community Center is expected to be completed by early 2026, giving residents something to look forward to in the coming years.

The Wye Lane Community Center represents more than just a building—it’s a step toward equity, community connection, and better quality of life in North Charleston. With dedicated space for learning, recreation, and community engagement, this project is set to become a vital hub for generations to come.

