New golf cart law mandates minors under 12 to wear a seat belt; effective immediately

Isle of Palms, S.C. — A new statewide law in South Carolina, effective immediately, is designed to enhance safety for passengers in golf carts, particularly children. The law now requires children under the age of 12 to wear a seatbelt while riding in a golf cart, addressing growing concerns over the safety of minors on these popular vehicles.

Golf Cart Safety and Recent Accidents

Golf carts have become a common mode of transportation in areas like the Lowcountry, especially in resort towns where they’re used to get to the beach, pool, or around neighborhoods. However, when not used properly, golf carts can be extremely dangerous, particularly for children.

There have been several recent accidents on the Isle of Palms, including one involving a 12-year-old driver who flipped the vehicle and another in which a passenger was thrown through the windshield. According to Isle of Palms Councilman Blair Hahn, golf carts are often driven on highways with speed limits of 30 to 35 miles per hour, and many children are riding without any restraints.

“These golf carts are riding on highways, and we’ve got children all over the golf cart that are not restrained, and we’ve had accidents,” Hahn said.

New Law and Enforcement

The new law, signed by Governor Henry McMaster, mandates that anyone age 11 and under must wear a seatbelt while in a golf cart. The law, effective as of May 22, aims to reduce injuries by making sure children are properly secured while riding.

Law enforcement is actively working to educate the public about this change. According to Isle of Palms Sgt. Matt Storen, police understand it will take time for golf carts to be equipped with seatbelts, but the goal is to educate the public about the importance of safety. “We try to educate the public. We understand it’s going to take some time to get conversion kits onto your golf car and get those seatbelts,” he said.

Additional Golf Cart Rules

In addition to the seatbelt requirement, there are other key rules for golf cart use in South Carolina:

Drivers must be at least 16 years old and hold a valid driver’s license .

. Golf carts can only be driven during daylight hours.

With the summer season approaching, Isle of Palms and other islands are seeing an increase in golf cart use as kids are out of school. Sgt. Storen emphasized the importance of parental awareness, saying, “Please don’t have your kids driving the golf carts; they will get stopped. We’ll have to call you to come to the scene to pick them up, or we’ll have to tow that golf cart.”

How to Comply with the New Law

To comply with the new seatbelt law, golf cart owners can either take their carts to a shop or purchase a conversion kit online to install seatbelts. This small upgrade could help ensure the safety of children while riding in golf carts.

