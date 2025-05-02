Mount Pleasant VFW to Host Food Drive for Veterans This Weekend

This weekend, the community of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, is being called on to lend a helping hand to veterans in need. In honor of the 2025 Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) National Day of Service, a local VFW post is organizing a food drive to make sure no veteran goes hungry.

Local VFW Steps Up to Help

The event is being hosted by VFW Post 10624, which has taken the lead in supporting local veterans and their families. The food drive will take place on May 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 1411 Stuart Engals Boulevard in Mount Pleasant.

Organizers of the event shared a clear message: “No veteran should go hungry.” With that goal in mind, the post is encouraging residents across the Lowcountry to contribute whatever they can, even if it’s just a few canned goods or boxes of pasta.

What to Donate

The food drive is focused on collecting non-perishable food items. These include things like canned vegetables, soups, rice, pasta, instant meals, peanut butter, and dry cereals. These basic items can go a long way in helping veterans who might be struggling to afford groceries.

Members of the VFW will be present on-site during the event to receive donations and thank participants personally. Whether you drive by or stop to talk, your donation will go directly to veterans and their families living in the Lowcountry.

Why It Matters

Many veterans face challenges after leaving the military. From job transitions to medical concerns, some struggle with day-to-day living expenses. Food insecurity is a growing concern, even among those who have served the country. This food drive is part of a national effort by the VFW to show that support doesn’t stop after service ends.

By coming together for this local event, residents of Mount Pleasant can show appreciation not just through words, but through meaningful action.

The upcoming VFW food drive is a simple but powerful way for Mount Pleasant residents to support those who’ve worn the uniform. Donating a few food items might seem small, but when many people pitch in, it adds up to a big impact. Veterans deserve our respect, and they also deserve our help when they need it. If you’re in the area on May 4, stop by with a donation—and know that you’re helping make sure no veteran in your community goes hungry.

