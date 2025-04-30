Seabrook island

Major Berkeley County Roads Closing Tuesday – Is YOUR Commute About to Get Longer

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — Construction crews in Berkeley County will begin repaving several roads starting Tuesday morning, April 29. The work is scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day through May 2.

Affected Roads

The following roads in Berkeley County will be repaved:

  • Barrie Court
  • Isherwood Drive
  • Monsarret Lane
  • Abbey Lane
  • Dover Court
  • Westhall Court

Traffic Management

Flaggers will be stationed in the area to ensure that traffic flows as smoothly as possible with minimal disruptions. While crews work, drivers are advised to exercise caution and remain alert for any personnel or equipment on or near the roads.

Motorists are urged to plan for possible delays and stay alert while traveling through the affected areas during the repaving process. The work is expected to improve road conditions, benefiting drivers in the long term.

