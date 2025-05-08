Lowcountry High School Sports Playoff Roundup: Baseball, Softball & Girls Soccer Highlights

It’s been an action-packed week for high school sports in South Carolina’s Lowcountry as baseball, softball, and girls soccer teams continue their playoff runs. From thrilling comebacks to blowout victories, here’s a full breakdown of the latest postseason results across multiple classifications.

Baseball Highlights

Summerville 15, Cane Bay 8

The Green Wave win their best-of-three series, earning a spot against Ft. Dorchester on Saturday. Cane Bay’s season ends with this loss.

Carolina Forest 23, Stall 0

A dominant performance by Carolina Forest ends the Stall Warriors’ season in a one-sided game.

Sumter 8, Ashley Ridge 3

The Swamp Foxes fall but will travel to Sumter on Thursday for a deciding Game 3.

West Ashley 5, Spring Valley 4

The Wildcats mount a strong comeback from a 4-0 deficit, forcing a third game on Thursday.

5A-2

Beckham 5, Myrtle Beach 3

Beckham Bengals win their series and move forward to face Chapin on Saturday.

4A

South Florence 8, Bishop England 5

The Bishops now fall to the losers bracket and will host an elimination game on Thursday.

Hanahan 3, Waccamaw 1

The Hawks stay alive and move to the winners bracket, facing Swansea on Thursday.

2A

Philip Simmons 13, Marion 0

A blowout win sends Philip Simmons to a winners bracket home game on Thursday.

1A

Green Sea Floyds 4, St. John’s 1

St. John’s drops to the losers bracket and will host an elimination game Thursday.

Softball Highlights

5A-1

Summerville 12, Ashley Ridge 1

Melanie Edwards shines with a grand slam and 7 RBI, keeping Summerville in the winners bracket, while Ashley Ridge drops to the losers bracket.

4A

Colleton County 5, Airport 1

The Cougars advance to Thursday’s winners bracket round.

Girls Soccer Highlights

5A-1

Cane Bay 10, Ridge View 0

The Cobras crush their opponent and head to Carolina Forest for Round 2 on Friday.

Spring Valley 6, Stratford 0

Spring Valley advances in dominant fashion.

Ashley Ridge 5, Sumter 0

The Swamp Foxes move on to face Wando in Round 2 on Friday.

5A-2

Goose Creek 3, Socastee 1

The Gators continue their journey and face Beckham on Friday.

4A

Bishop England 7, Beaufort 2

The Bishops advance and will host Round 2 on Friday.

AC Flora 6, Colleton County 0

Colleton County is eliminated after a heavy defeat.

3A

Hanahan 8, Marlboro County 0

The Hawks move on to face Swansea in the next round Friday.

Aynor 7, North Charleston 0

North Charleston’s season ends after a shutout loss.

2A

Academic Magnet 9, Edisto 0

The Raptors dominate and will host a second-round game on Friday.

From baseball upsets to soccer shutouts and softball slams, Lowcountry athletes are making headlines as they battle through postseason brackets. Summerville continues to dominate in both baseball and softball, while soccer teams like Bishop England and Academic Magnet show they’re ready for deep playoff runs. With more crucial matchups set for Thursday and Friday, local fans can expect even more excitement ahead.

