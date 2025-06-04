Local shrimpers discover rare seagrass as shrimp season begins in South Carolina

Mount Pleasant, S.C. – A local shrimp captain is facing a strange new challenge out on the waters near Shem Creek. Rocky Magwood, a fourth-generation shrimp captain, has been fishing the Lowcountry’s waters for decades. However, in the past month, he has encountered an unusual seagrass that is making it harder for shrimpers to work.

A New and Mysterious Seagrass

Magwood, who typically fishes about five miles offshore of Shem Creek, says he has never seen anything like it before. “It’s crazy, I’ve never seen this grass before – nothing like this,” he said. “We see some grass sometimes, but nothing like this. I mean it’s unbelievable how bad this stuff is.”

The seagrass is getting tangled in shrimpers’ nets, forcing them to relocate their operations to other areas. The grass creates a thick mat that clogs up the nets, making them difficult to maneuver and slowing down the shrimping process.

Shrimping Operations Affected

Magwood explained the difficulties he and his crew are facing with the grass. “The guys shook the nets for around two and a half hours on our ride down south to go back to where we were to start with. It took them a long time to get it all out, but it was kind of rough on the way home to get it shaken out,” Magwood said. “It’s crazy, it’s like a matte. I guess it makes a rug out of the net, clogs up all the holes. You can’t move the net no more, just makes the net go to the bottom. Just can’t work there.”

The new grass is not just affecting Magwood’s operation. Other shrimpers have reported seeing it as well, including in areas like Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, and Mars Island. In response, Magwood has shifted his operation south of the Charleston Harbor, though this change has brought other challenges, like running out of fuel and taking longer to reach his customers.

Speculation About the Grass’s Origin

Magwood said he’s heard reports of similar seagrass near Key West, though he’s unsure if it’s the same type. “We’re just curious to get to the bottom of what grass it is and where it actually came from,” Magwood said.

SCDNR’s Response

News 2 reached out to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) about the mysterious seagrass. While they have confirmed the report, they have not yet commented on what the grass is or taken any samples. Magwood remains uncertain about how long the grass will persist, but he hopes for answers soon.

Challenges for the Shrimping Industry

Magwood expressed his frustration with the grass, which has made it nearly impossible to work in his usual fishing spots. “Around here we haven’t been able to work at all because you can’t make a tow long enough because of this grass,” he said. “Everywhere else but around here – the grass is just terrible here.”

While Magwood’s operation has had to shift, he’s not giving up on his usual fishing grounds. He plans to try again next week to see if there’s any improvement in the situation.

