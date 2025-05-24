Kelly Donoghue earns the News 2 Cool Teacher Award

Summerville, S.C. – Mrs. Kelly Donoghue, a beloved Media Technology and Math teacher at Summerville High School, has been recognised with the final News 2 Cool Teacher Award of the school year — and for good reason.

Known for her creativity, dedication, and real-world experience, Mrs. Donoghue is making a lasting difference in the lives of her students.

From Newsroom to Classroom

Before stepping into education, Mrs. Donoghue was a Chief Photojournalist at News 2 for six years. Her professional background in media brings a unique spark to her classroom, where she now teaches Media Technology, Film, Broadcasting, Math, and Engineering.

She has been teaching at Summerville High for 12 years, with the last 9 years dedicated to running the Media Technology program. Under her guidance, students learn how to write, film, edit, and produce stories that celebrate their school community.

Students Run the Show – Literally!

Each week, Mrs. Donoghue leads students through newsroom-style meetings, helping them develop stories that reflect school life and student success. She acts as the news director for their weekly broadcast and helps students create short films from scratch.

Her students are hands-on in every step of the media process, gaining valuable skills that go beyond the classroom.

Loved By Students and Staff Alike

Whether it’s her sense of humour, teaching passion, or media skills, Mrs. Donoghue is admired by both students and colleagues. School leaders say she brings a positive energy to the school and uses her experience to inspire confidence in her students.

Mrs. Donoghue says the feeling is mutual:

“My students have changed my life. I feel truly Blessed,” she shared.

Mrs. Kelly Donoghue is more than just a teacher – she’s a mentor, motivator, and media professional who uses her real-world experience to uplift and empower students. Her contribution to Summerville High School proves that education, when combined with passion and purpose, can truly transform lives. Congratulations, Mrs. Donoghue!

