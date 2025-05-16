James Island to commemorate a teen killed while skateboarding at unsafe crossroads

James Island, S.C. – On Thursday night, the Town of James Island is taking steps to honor the memory of Gabriel Seagraves, a teen who tragically lost his life nearly a decade ago, and to spotlight the urgent need for improved auto-pedestrian safety on one of the island’s busiest roads — Fort Johnson Road.

A Dangerous Stretch of Road

Residents and town leaders agree that intersections along Fort Johnson Road, including Camp Road and Secessionville Road, are among the most dangerous in the area. Data from Charleston County shows that over the past five years, there have been 38 accidents at Fort Johnson and Camp Road and more than 40 at Fort Johnson and Secessionville Road — with another serious accident reported just this past week.

Shelby Ivery, a local resident, shared her personal experience. “Me and my 4-year-old nephew were on a scooter and a car ran the stop sign and threw me and my nephew off,” she said, highlighting the daily risks pedestrians face.

Remembering Gabriel Seagraves

Gabriel Seagraves was just 15 years old when he died after being hit by a speeding car near the Secessionville Road and Kentwood Circle intersection. He was skateboarding in an area with no sidewalks or proper lighting — the same conditions that still pose a danger to this day.

Now, nearly 10 years later, the James Island Town Council is planning to memorialize Gabriel by renaming the intersection where the accident occurred. A vote on the resolution will take place at Thursday’s council meeting.

Councilman Darren “Troy” Mullinax, who is leading the initiative, said: “It would be in memory of him 10 years to the accident and what would’ve been his 25th birthday. He had a bright future—he wanted to be an astronomer, he was an accomplished artist, a member of his church, and was in the accelerated program.”

Moving Toward Safer Streets

James Island Mayor Brook Lyon emphasized how the town is working with Charleston County on intersection improvement projects, including a roundabout that is expected to ease traffic and reduce crashes. “Fort Johnson is heavily trafficked. It’s a mess. I avoid it at all costs,” said Lyon, expressing relief that changes are finally coming.

The plan aims to make the area safer for everyone—especially pedestrians and cyclists. Speeding, poor visibility, and high traffic have turned what should be routine intersections into hotspots for accidents and near misses.

A Community Demand for Change

The death of Gabriel Seagraves serves as a painful reminder of what can happen when infrastructure doesn’t support safety. His story has already led to increased advocacy from the town council for more sidewalks, traffic lights, and better-designed intersections.

Residents like Shayna Johnson, who have witnessed firsthand the dangers of inadequate pedestrian infrastructure, are hopeful that change is coming. “I think it’s time we make sure no other family has to feel this kind of loss,” she said.

As James Island gathers to remember Gabriel Seagraves and vote on a memorial in his name, the community is also taking meaningful steps to address long-standing safety issues on Fort Johnson Road. By combining remembrance with action, the town is working to ensure that Gabriel’s legacy helps protect future generations. Improvements like roundabouts, better signage, and increased pedestrian safety measures can’t come soon enough.

SOURCE