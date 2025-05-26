How the Lowcountry was affected by David Harter’s passion for clean water | Opinion

David Harter, a 78-year-old paint store owner and longtime Lowcountry resident, recently received special recognition from the Port Royal Sound Foundation for his decades of dedication to protecting South Carolina’s coastal environment. The surprise event, held on May 19 at the Foundation’s Maritime Center in Okatie, celebrated Harter’s tireless efforts on behalf of clean rivers, healthy fish, and the unique ecosystems of the Lowcountry.

Though not originally from the area—Harter was born in Minneapolis, the grandson of Norwegian immigrants—his early experiences fishing with family out West instilled a deep respect for nature. This appreciation grew stronger when he and his wife Jeannie, a retired teacher, moved to Hilton Head Island in 1979.

In 1993, Harter joined a group of concerned citizens, led by the late Bill Marscher, to form the Beaufort County Clean Water Task Force. Their work was sparked by a 1995 closure of 500 acres of oyster beds on Hilton Head due to pollution, highlighting the urgent need to protect the region’s waterways.

Under Marscher’s mentorship—a Beaufort native known for combining engineering knowledge with policy savvy—the task force developed the “Blueprint for Clean Water.” This landmark plan outlined specific actions for local, state, and federal agencies to tackle pollution and flooding. Over time, nearly every recommendation was implemented, including the creation of a county stormwater utility to fund flood control and prevent harmful runoff.

From these efforts grew the Friends of the Rivers, a citizen watchdog group chaired by Harter, which later evolved into the Port Royal Sound Foundation. The Foundation’s Maritime Center now hosts a popular Citizen Science program, educating locals and visitors on preserving the region’s waterways.

Harter also championed the Waddell Mariculture Center in Bluffton, which conducts vital research and fish stocking to maintain healthy fish populations. Through the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry, he established the Waddell Fund, raising $1 million to support the center’s work. Its director, Al Stokes, praised Harter’s support, noting it helped buy equipment, fund repairs, and hire interns.

Throughout his environmental journey, Harter has worked alongside many key figures, including Scott Liggett, who integrated environmental protection into Hilton Head’s stormwater planning, and Lois Lewis, a middle school science teacher who co-founded Kids in Kayaks. This program introduces children to local creeks and encourages them to appreciate coastal ecosystems—values now being passed to a new generation.

“Today, these ‘kids’ are now mothers and fathers,” Harter said. “We have hopes that they are teaching their children to recognize and appreciate the value of our coastal resources.”

David Harter’s decades of commitment prove that protecting the Lowcountry environment requires informed, dedicated citizens working together—and that lasting change is possible.

