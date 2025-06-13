Homeowners decry Boeing Construction Traffic

While Boeing’s North Charleston expansion promises new jobs and economic growth, some local residents say it’s coming at a high cost to their peace, safety, and quality of life. For people living on Fargo Street, the constant flow of heavy construction traffic has changed their quiet neighborhood into a construction zone.

Construction Traffic Wears Down Neighborhood Streets

In December, Boeing announced a major expansion project expected to bring in over a billion dollars in investment and hundreds of new jobs. However, residents near the construction route, especially on Fargo Street, say the increase in trucks and equipment is damaging roads and sidewalks and creating dust and noise daily.

Local resident Thomas Setzer said, “The road has gotten all busted up, and we have mud all over, creating a lot of dust also. Plus, they busted up our sidewalk by parking their trucks on top of it.”

Over the course of one morning, 33 dump trucks and other construction vehicles passed through the neighborhood—excluding those leaving the site.

Residents Raise Safety Concerns

For Tammy Shadrick, who lives near the end of the road, the main concern is not just the damaged street but the safety of families.

“Children, animals crossing… I’m afraid they’re going to get run over,” she said. “Kids can’t play or ride bikes. We have to keep them out of the streets.”

Setzer added, “I am mostly concerned about our children and our pets.”

Dust, Noise, and Fear of Accidents

In response to the complaints, the construction company recently began using street sweepers and water trucks to reduce dust. But residents say the problem goes beyond dirt—it’s about non-stop noise and traffic that disrupts their lives.

“It’s not helping,” Setzer said. “You can look down the street and see there’s nothing but mud everywhere.”

Shadrick shared that many neighbors have medical issues, and before construction, the neighborhood was peaceful. “Now it’s horrible. I’m scared to back out of my drive because I’m afraid I’m going to get hit.”

Boeing Has Yet to Respond

Live 5 News reached out to Boeing for a response to residents’ concerns, but as of now, the company has not replied.

Boeing’s billion-dollar expansion is expected to boost North Charleston’s economy, but for the people living near the construction site, the daily disruptions are creating major concerns. As residents continue to speak out, many are hoping for a response—and relief—from Boeing.

