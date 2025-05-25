Here is a guide to transportation choices for South Carolina Lowcountry elders

As we grow older, getting around can become more challenging—especially when driving no longer feels safe or comfortable. While South Carolina has no legal age limit for driving, age, medical conditions, and advancing vehicle technology can make it harder for many seniors to stay behind the wheel confidently.

Fortunately, if driving isn’t the best option for you anymore, there are plenty of safe and reliable transportation services available across the Lowcountry. Whether you need a ride to the doctor, the grocery store, or even the airport, several organizations and companies offer transportation tailored to your needs.

Local Transportation Services in the Lowcountry

Here’s a roundup of some reliable point-to-point transportation providers that serve older adults, offer scheduled rides, and even cater to airport travel needs:

Hilton Head Safe Harbour

Serves: Hilton Head Island

(843) 671-7233

Visit Website

Yellow Transportation

Serves: Hilton Head, Bluffton, Beaufort, Savannah

(843) 686-6666

Visit Website

iCare Transportation Services

Serves: Beaufort County

(843) 227-4621

Visit Website

Pride Express Transportation

Serves: Hilton Head, Bluffton, Beaufort, Savannah

(843) 683-0137

Visit Website

Pegasus Taxi & Transportation

Serves: Hilton Head, Savannah, Charleston

(843) 298-3384

Visit Website

Palmetto Car Service

Serves: Beaufort & Jasper Counties, Savannah

(843) 981-1111

Visit Website

McLean Transportation Services

Serves: Hilton Head, Bluffton

(843) 298-5549

Visit Website

White Sands Transportation

Serves: Beaufort County, Savannah

(843) 929-2687

Visit Website

Beeline Transportation

Serves: Hilton Head Island

(843) 683-1139

Visit Website

Rideshare Apps: Uber & Lyft

For seniors comfortable using a smartphone, Uber and Lyft provide convenient and quick ride options. You can schedule rides, choose vehicle types, and get cost estimates—all through your phone.

Special Services for Seniors

Lyft Silver

A version of the Lyft app specifically for older riders—offering easy entry vehicles and live phone support.

To activate:

Open the Lyft app

Tap the “You” tab

Find “Programs” and select “Lyft Silver”

Turn on “Use Lyft Silver”

Uber Health

Uber Health is designed for non-emergency medical rides and is coordinated by healthcare providers. Seniors don’t need the app or even a smartphone to use it.

Areas covered in the Lowcountry:

Bluffton, Beaufort, Hardeeville, Ridgeland, Savannah, Port Wentworth, Rincon, Pooler, Bloomingdale, and Tybee Island

Group & Travel Services

Planning a special outing or airport trip? These services offer transportation for groups, events, or long-distance needs.

Native Islander’s Transportation LLC

(843) 384-1403

Visit Website

AndCam Transport Service LLC

(843) 338-0234

Visit Website

Camelot Limousine

(843) 874-8070

Visit Website

Airport Transportation Group

(843) 732-9050

Visit Website

Platinum Executive Coaches

(843) 505-1047

Visit Website

Diamond Transportation: Coastal Limo Service

(843) 247-2156

Visit Website

Platinum Island Transport

(843) 949-7009

Visit Website

Coast Transportation

(843) 368-7258

Visit Website

Even if driving isn’t part of your daily life anymore, that doesn’t mean you have to give up your independence. From local ride services to tech-friendly apps and group transportation, the Lowcountry offers many options that are safe, reliable, and catered to seniors. Remember, staying connected and mobile is key to a happy, active lifestyle—especially as we age.

SOURCE