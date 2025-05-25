Here is a guide to transportation choices for South Carolina Lowcountry elders

As we grow older, getting around can become more challenging—especially when driving no longer feels safe or comfortable. While South Carolina has no legal age limit for driving, age, medical conditions, and advancing vehicle technology can make it harder for many seniors to stay behind the wheel confidently.
Fortunately, if driving isn’t the best option for you anymore, there are plenty of safe and reliable transportation services available across the Lowcountry. Whether you need a ride to the doctor, the grocery store, or even the airport, several organizations and companies offer transportation tailored to your needs.
Local Transportation Services in the Lowcountry
Here’s a roundup of some reliable point-to-point transportation providers that serve older adults, offer scheduled rides, and even cater to airport travel needs:
Hilton Head Safe Harbour
Serves: Hilton Head Island
(843) 671-7233
Yellow Transportation
Serves: Hilton Head, Bluffton, Beaufort, Savannah
(843) 686-6666
iCare Transportation Services
Serves: Beaufort County
(843) 227-4621
Pride Express Transportation
Serves: Hilton Head, Bluffton, Beaufort, Savannah
(843) 683-0137
Pegasus Taxi & Transportation
Serves: Hilton Head, Savannah, Charleston
(843) 298-3384
Palmetto Car Service
Serves: Beaufort & Jasper Counties, Savannah
(843) 981-1111
McLean Transportation Services
Serves: Hilton Head, Bluffton
(843) 298-5549
White Sands Transportation
Serves: Beaufort County, Savannah
(843) 929-2687
Beeline Transportation
Serves: Hilton Head Island
(843) 683-1139
Rideshare Apps: Uber & Lyft
For seniors comfortable using a smartphone, Uber and Lyft provide convenient and quick ride options. You can schedule rides, choose vehicle types, and get cost estimates—all through your phone.
Special Services for Seniors
Lyft Silver
A version of the Lyft app specifically for older riders—offering easy entry vehicles and live phone support.
To activate:
- Open the Lyft app
- Tap the “You” tab
- Find “Programs” and select “Lyft Silver”
- Turn on “Use Lyft Silver”
Uber Health
Uber Health is designed for non-emergency medical rides and is coordinated by healthcare providers. Seniors don’t need the app or even a smartphone to use it.
Areas covered in the Lowcountry:
Bluffton, Beaufort, Hardeeville, Ridgeland, Savannah, Port Wentworth, Rincon, Pooler, Bloomingdale, and Tybee Island
Group & Travel Services
Planning a special outing or airport trip? These services offer transportation for groups, events, or long-distance needs.
Native Islander’s Transportation LLC
(843) 384-1403
AndCam Transport Service LLC
(843) 338-0234
Camelot Limousine
(843) 874-8070
Airport Transportation Group
(843) 732-9050
Platinum Executive Coaches
(843) 505-1047
Diamond Transportation: Coastal Limo Service
(843) 247-2156
Platinum Island Transport
(843) 949-7009
Coast Transportation
(843) 368-7258
Even if driving isn’t part of your daily life anymore, that doesn’t mean you have to give up your independence. From local ride services to tech-friendly apps and group transportation, the Lowcountry offers many options that are safe, reliable, and catered to seniors. Remember, staying connected and mobile is key to a happy, active lifestyle—especially as we age.